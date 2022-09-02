Isabel Fillardis opens her heart and shares news about her health with internet users: “I heard from doctors that….”

The actress Isabel Fillardis, 49, announced that he managed to recover from a rare skin disease. She was undergoing treatment after receiving the diagnosis that she had Lichen Planus Pigmentosumand showed to be very happy and relieved after receiving the information that she was cured.

The artist shared the news on social media and made fans happy. In the video, she told how the treatment went and commented on the relief: “I was now in my daily routine and periodically send pictures of my face to my dermatologist. .’ And I went to look at the photo and realized that I only had a sunscreen with color. And that’s for those who suffered a Lichen Planus Pigmentosuma rare disease, difficult to diagnose”, he said.

Isabel also commented that she was desperate for having realized that the doctors had difficulty understanding what her problem was: “I heard from doctors that some did not know what I had, from others that I would not be cured, that I would not get better”, she said. .

The artist also spoke about the importance of having faith from the beginning of the diagnosis: “So I wanted to talk about believing, having faith and being persistent. I’m very emotional making this video because I look at my skin only with a color filter and I remember everything I’ve lived, gone through, and it was worth it. It’s effort, dedication and mutual discipline because on the one hand, the doctor tells you what to do and there’s her part, her commitment”, he concluded.