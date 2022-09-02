It rises to 6 dogs who died after eating snacks allegedly intoxicated in BH

The Civil Police is investigating whether the death of six dogs in Belo Horizonte is related to the consumption of snacks. The delegate Danúbia Quadros reported, on Thursday afternoon (1st), that a seventh animal died in the interior of Minas Gerais, and another two in São Paulo. The number may increase, as there are at least six dogs hospitalized. “We have become aware of other cases informally, I believe that new cases may arise”, said the delegate.

The autopsy report made by the Veterinary Hospital of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG) pointed out that the dogs were contaminated by the ingestion of the substance ethylene glycol, used in the manufacture of snacks. The substance ingested by the animals is the same found in some batches of Belorizontina beer, from Backer, which, in January 2020, led to the contamination of several brewery customers. Ten people died and at least 16 others were seriously injured. The delegate informed, however, that the Civil Police is providing its own report. “There is a preliminary report, but the police have the scientific expertise and a specific report will be prepared both in relation to the bodies and in relation to the products”, explained Daniela. Guardians who have animals that show symptoms such as vomiting, convulsions and diarrhea should seek the Civil Police, warned the delegate. The Specialized Police Station for Consumer Protection is located at Rua Martim de Carvalho, number 94, in the Santo Agostinho neighborhood, in Belo Horizonte.

snacks brands

The delegate did not say which are the brands of snacks that may have caused the contamination, since there is still no proof by the corporation of the presence of the toxic substance in food. However, she said that there are three brands, which have already been collected from stores. The cases of deaths in São Paulo must be investigated by the state police, but nothing prevents cooperation between the police.

dogs recovering

Three puppies, who were hospitalized after complications, were discharged and are already at home being medicated. “The treatment with medical follow-up continues periodically. They had acute kidney injury and are recovering,” said lawyer Silvia Valamiel, who represents two tutors.

The dogs were hospitalized for about 15 days and the last one was discharged on August 18. “They were super healthy and active. They had frequent veterinary follow-up, but as soon as they ingested the treat, they began to feel very thirsty and then vomit and prostration. The exams showed renal alteration.”

The tutors, according to Silvia, are very shaken. “They were treated like children of the family. They will proceed with the complaint. Now they are waiting for the evidence to apply in the civil sphere,” she said.