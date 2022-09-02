It rises to 6 dogs who died after eating snacks allegedly intoxicated in BH

The number may increase, as there are at least six dogs hospitalized. “We have become aware of other cases informally, I believe that new cases may arise”, said the delegate.
The delegate informed, however, that the Civil Police is providing its own report. “There is a preliminary report, but the police have the scientific expertise and a specific report will be prepared both in relation to the bodies and in relation to the products”, explained Daniela.
Guardians who have animals that show symptoms such as vomiting, convulsions and diarrhea should seek the Civil Police, warned the delegate. The Specialized Police Station for Consumer Protection is located at Rua Martim de Carvalho, number 94, in the Santo Agostinho neighborhood, in Belo Horizonte.
snacks brands
The cases of deaths in São Paulo must be investigated by the state police, but nothing prevents cooperation between the police.
dogs recovering
Three puppies, who were hospitalized after complications, were discharged and are already at home being medicated. “The treatment with medical follow-up continues periodically. They had acute kidney injury and are recovering,” said lawyer Silvia Valamiel, who represents two tutors.
The dogs were hospitalized for about 15 days and the last one was discharged on August 18. “They were super healthy and active. They had frequent veterinary follow-up, but as soon as they ingested the treat, they began to feel very thirsty and then vomit and prostration. The exams showed renal alteration.”
The tutors, according to Silvia, are very shaken. “They were treated like children of the family. They will proceed with the complaint. Now they are waiting for the evidence to apply in the civil sphere,” she said.