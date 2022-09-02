“It was bully where it shouldn’t”

In “Pantanal”the arrival of a new character will leave everyone on the farm José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira) at risk. Hired by tenorio (Murilo Benicio), Solano (Rafa Sieg) is a cold-blooded killer, who feels no pity to kill. The actor himself, “Gshow”gave more details about the villain, who will be killed by Juma (Alanis Guillen).

“The first scene I filmed was in the boat, with Almir Sater. My character arrives there. And that brought together several positive aspects in my presentation. The tame tempo of the chalana and Almir collaborate in this atmosphere of mystery. And also the mystical aspect of this incredible person who is Almir in the Pantanal”, said. The first “victim”, inclusive, will be Jose Lucas (Irandhir Santos).

About to die, the good guy will be rescued by the old man from the river (Osmar Prado). after killing Roberto (Caue Campos), Solano will be hidden in the tapera of Jumaempty since the jaguar decided to spend time with Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) on the Leôncios’ farm. The information is from the website “On the Screen – UOL”. Upon returning, the jaguar will be surprised.

O old man from the river will also appear, setting up a large shack. After shooting the entity in the back, the assassin will be devoured by Juma. The next morning, seedling (Bella Campos) and Tiberius (Guito) will catch the young woman dumping the body: “It was bullied where no one should and a jaguar caught”, he will say. “Put it to the piranha, since the jaguar didn’t want to eat the unfortunate!”will answer the friend.