It went bad, Fluminense! For R$3 million, Flu loses a key part of Diniz’s team

Player became a starter with Fernando Diniz and was one of the pillars of the team

Fluminense is going through a good moment in the season. The club is in 3rd place in the Brazilian Championship and in the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil. In the first leg of the knockout stage, they tied with Corinthians 2-2 at Maracanã. It needs a positive result in São Paulo to qualify.

But this Thursday, 01, the last day of the European football transfer window, Fluminense lost Nonato. The steering wheel, a key part of Fernando Diniz’s team, goes to Ludogorets, from Bulgaria.

The deal unfolded in 2 days. According to GE, Nonato was sold for 1.7 million euros (R$8.8 million). The steering wheel belonged to Internacional and was loaned to Fluminense.

The Flu came into play, but according to the GE, Ludogorets’ proposal was 1.7 million euros, plus 600 thousand euros (R$3 million) in bonuses for goals achieved. In addition, payment will be made in cash.

Fluminense only covered the offer of 1.7 million euros. In addition to not paying the bonus, the tricolor proposal, according to the GEit was installments. The club decided not to enter the auction through the steering wheel, leaving a clear path for the agreement with the European club.

See Fluminense’s note

“The midfielder Nonato is leaving Fluminense to sign a new commitment with a Bulgarian club. The departure takes place after negotiation between Internacional (holder of the player’s federative and economic rights) and the European club. Within its possibilities, Fluminense tried to keep the player, who opted for the transfer to European football. Fluminense thanks Nonato for all the dedication throughout the 55 games in which he played with Armadura Tricolor and wishes him much success in his new journey. The club also thanks the board of Internacional for the correct, dignified and transparent manner in which the negotiations were conducted”, the club reported on social media.