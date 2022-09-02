It will fill up! Cruzeiro fans sell out tickets for the game against Criciúma

All tickets offered for sale, including through Minas Arena, the concessionaire responsible for managing the stadium, have already been sold.

There are no more tickets available for the game between Cruzeiro and Criciúma, this Sunday (4), at 4 pm, at Mineirão.

In this way, the Gigante da Pampulha will be completely packed in the duel valid for the 28th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. The total load for the game, according to Mineirão, is 61 thousand tickets.

Until the date of the match, some tickets can still be viewed by fans on the platform that sells them. This will happen from Saturday (3), eve of the duel, in case any of the reserved tickets have been placed in the shopping cart, but the payment has not been completed.

There is a great chance that Cruzeiro will beat its attendance record against Criciúma in this edition of Serie B. So far, the game in which the club had the most fans at Mineirão was against Sampaio Corrêa, in May, when 58,397 people scored. presence at the stadium. See all the numbers in the photo gallery above.

New music and Ronaldo in the stadium

On Sunday, in addition to a show promised by the fans, Mineirão will have the presence of Ronaldo. Majority shareholder of Cruzeiro’s Sociedade Anônima do Futebol (SAF), Phenomenon returns to Belo Horizonte and Gigante after two months.

Alongside the former shirt 9 of the Brazilian National Team, the celestial crowd will sing, for the first time, the access song, written by Cruzeiro rapper Das Quebradas. The song was shown in its entirety, for the first time, this Thursday (1st) and has already received praise from coach Paulo Pezzolano.