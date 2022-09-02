It’s not just a marketing ploy anymore: the beauty market is cashing in on worlds built in the metaverse – Vogue

+



Beauty and the metaverse (Photo: Disclosure)

Rainbow lipsticks, very long eyelashes and flushed cheeks: beauty has become present in the metaverse thanks to the first experiments with augmented reality cosmetics and virtual collaborations. Now, brands are digging deeper into Web3 to conquer followers and worlds of their own – in addition to selling makeup, both virtual and physical.

Nyx Professional Makeup is building the first beauty OAD (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) in an effort to create its own Web3 community. Called Gorjs, OAD is geared towards accelerating the career of 3D makeup artists, providing them with access to capital and technology. The community on Discord is scheduled to launch in September; followed by an NFT access pass (which anyone can buy) in October; and a first collection of NFT artists, which debuts in November.

According to the global president of Nyx, Yann Joffredo, it is about preparing the business for the future. He says he sees blockchain as the engine of “the next digital beauty revolution”.

Last June, YSL Beauty revealed its virtual space developed by the Web3 Arianee platform. In 2021, Nars opened an online store to link sales to its Web3 strategy. And new metaverse-native brands like Bakeup are testing digital strategies to first and foremost build customer relationships in virtual spaces.

All this movement indicates a change in beauty strategies in the metaverse. Until now, beauty brands have largely relied on esports and gaming partnerships to get ahead. In 2020, for example, Benefit Cosmetics teamed up with esports organization Gen.G; in 2021, Nyx became the official beauty partner of the esports vertical Dignitas, following an activation of Animal Crossing, and more recently, “makeup” avatars on The Sandbox. It is worth remembering that Nars was also present in Animal Crossing. Last year, Dina Fierro, vice president of innovation and global digital strategy at Nars, told Vogue Business that these collaborations were less about driving product sales and more about brand positioning. Winnie Burke, head of fashion and beauty partnerships at Roblox, says beauty plays an important role in identity and self-expression on the platform. “Our users see their avatars as an extension of their real-life identity,” says Burke, who adds that 1 in 5 users updates their avatar daily, trying out new virtual makeup.

(Photo: Nars)

Sales are starting to heat up after experiments conducted mainly by the marketing departments. According to a 2022 global survey by Accenture, 48% of respondents are interested in purchasing virtual makeup looks in the next 12 months, while 38% have already made a purchase. Clinique sold NFTs, which give access to physical products. Charlotte Tilbury’s virtual storefront invites users to “shop with friends”, purchase physical products within the digital space and schedule virtual appointments. Now, brands are developing these experiential strategies to build communities in the metaverse, engaging more consumers in the Web3 beauty space with the long-term vision of driving sales through future activations.

“We’re at a stage where we’re seeing a lot of really exciting experiences among early adopters in this space,” says Burke. “Based on the number of brands that have already established a presence in the metaverse through Roblox, it’s clear that when brands get it right, value [das ativações da Web3] is significant and far-reaching.”

Winning the community’s appetite is still a necessary first step before sales, cautions Nars’ Fierro. “Virtual experiences can already have a positive impact on the sale of physical products, and in the future they are likely to become even more significant mechanisms for driving product discovery and increased sales. However, to be successful, it is imperative that experiences are carefully developed and community-centered,” she says. “At Nars, we are focused on developing contextual and engaging experiences that provide genuine value to the community.”

Working Web3 in the brands DNA

Bakeup co-founders Jo Baker, who is also a celebrity makeup artist, and Sarah Superfon, CEO, have established their brand with one foot in both worlds, starting with the virtual one. Bakeup offers digital NFT wearables to 3D animators from Daz3’s Non-Fungible People community and has launched Disco Eye Veilers as an AR filter on Instagram.

Superfon says that as a brand founded on emerging technologies, the ultimate goal of these activations is to tell stories and create a brand experience with the aim of building consumer loyalty for future sales of digital wearables. Baker wanted to create a “space for everyone,” including those typically excluded from the beauty industry. Web3 provided a means to cultivate a wider community than the physical industry previously allowed.

“We don’t want to exclude people who are introverted or people who may not feel like they have a place in the beauty industry that, for many decades, has been so glamourised,” she explains. “I want people at home, hiding in their rooms, to feel insecure to be a part of something related to beauty, art and expression.”

(Photo: Bakeup)

Existing beauty brands are also specializing to become more fluent on the Web3. Nyx, for example, works directly with native Web3 creators, as well as developing strategies with makeup artists and IRL industry professionals. The brand is building a Web3 team of in-house experts, including a head of digital art. Strategy is one thing, says Joffredo, but company culture must evolve to think “offline, online and on-chain, all the time.” As cryptocurrency entrepreneur Amanda Cassatt told Vogue Business, brands are only known to take this endeavor seriously when they bring Web3 experts into the fold.

Nyx will release a public whitepaper in their ODA when their Discord server launches. “That’s the beauty of the metaverse”, says Joffredo, “everything is transparent and public”. This transparency means that other beauty brands looking to create their own ODAs can look to Gorjs’ white paper as a starting roadmap.

By giving artists the funds and tools to create new Web3 projects, Nyx aims to help drive the growth of the Web3 beauty space. Joffredo frames ODA as a “community builder” rather than a “profit maker”. In this phase, all profits will be reinvested in the artistic community, injecting capital into the space. Many future activations will also be linked to the ODA, presenting future engagement opportunities.

Immersive virtual experiences

A key method of community engagement involves inviting consumers into virtual spaces, whether stores or experiences, that promote the brands’ products. Nars partnered with BeyondXR on the launch of its Light Reflecting Virtual Experience e-commerce platform, which Fierro considers an effective strategy to enrich its direct-to-consumer (DTC) experience. The link on the Nars website takes you to a virtual “city”, with memory games, giveaways and makeup tutorials designed around their Light Reflecting Foundation. Visitors can purchase the base within that experience. “Since its launch in 2021, we’ve seen a noticeable increase among online store shoppers in key e-commerce success metrics, including time spent on site and average order size,” says Fierro.

For Ariane CEO Pierre-Nicolas Hurstel, the metaverse ventures allow brands to reinvent their bond with consumers. Traditionally, the distribution of beauty brands is highly mediated in terms of product distribution channels and digital relationships. Through YSL Beauty’s new brand house, they can cultivate and connect directly with their community, granting access to personalized physical and digital activations.

(Photo: Ariane)

Taking community building a step further, the YSL Beauty Block collection, sold on the Web3 Polygon infrastructure platform, not only grants users access to the virtual hub (token-protected) but is also the first NFT collection ever deployed with CRM. YSL can message cardholders about new offers and exclusive purchase opportunities directly through the blockchain.

Bakeup operates a similar model. On September 9, the brand launches its online store, Studio Bakeup, on Bakeupbeauty.com. For now, this will be the only destination to purchase physical Disco Eye Veilers. This virtual space allows people to delve into the realm of beauty “in their own comfort zone, at their own pace,” says Baker, providing guidance and support without the pressure of entering a physical space.

While this DTC approach is beneficial for brands, there is also value in tapping into the existing spaces of the metaverse. “The two are complementary,” says Hurstel. Last July, Nars hosted Color Quest on Roblox, a platform that offers great opportunities for beauty brands to tap into new and larger audiences, according to Burke. Users were able to apply virtual makeup and share their appearance via an in-app social feed. This kind of immersion allows consumers to engage with brands in ways not reproducible in the real world.

Burke cites the number of brands that are present in the metaverse through Roblox, including Gucci’s return to the platform with Gucci Flora, as evidence of the value of metaverse activations for beauty brands.

“We want to be faithful to the community we are talking to. We’re all learning the rules,” says Joffredo of Nyx’s continued expansion into on-chain beauty. “Right now, we are playing, testing, learning, trying. We want to see where consumers are going to be.”