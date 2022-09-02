Jade Picon appears in the first official image of “Chiara” and the internet is direct: “Nothing has changed”

With the debut of “Crossing” closer and closer, it is already possible to see the characterization of some characters. Someone long awaited was “chiara”, character that will be played by Jade Picon and who had his first official photo revealed.

In the image, it is possible to see the actress with her new haircut, presenting the short locks and wearing the character’s robes. The clothes resemble the common style of a digital influencer and generated comments from netizens.

The reason would be because, according to followers, the look of the character would not have differed so much from that of Jade: “It’s the same, nothing has changed”, said one. On the other hand, others seem anxious about the debut of the former participant of the “Big Brother Brazil“:”will deliver everything”.

In the plot, Chiara is described as a character “spoiled” and “manipulator”. In addition, she will have an obsession with Ruy, a villain who will be played by Chay Suede. Some behind-the-scenes photos of the recordings between the duo have already been released, leaving fans of the famous anxious.