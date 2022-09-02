Jennifer Lopez reveals that she and Ben Affleck had a stomach bug during their fairytale wedding – Monet

+



Photo of Jennifer Lopez’s wedding with actor Ben Affleck shared in the singer’s newsletter (Photo: Disclosure)

Singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck faced severe stomach problems during their fairytale wedding. The stomach virus faced by the artist couple during the ceremony on August 20 was revealed by the singer herself. J-Lo exposed what happened in the text signed by her in the most recent edition of her newsletter.

In the message sent to his fans, Lopez narrates some of his memories of the party. She celebrates her dream wedding and celebrates how everything turned out better than expected. However, the moments before the ceremony were extremely tense, with storms, delays and stomach problems experienced by her and her now husband.

According to the website Page Six, Lopez wrote in the text: “That week it rained every day at sunset. Everyone was worried about the heat, the bugs, the details, the delays, etc – not to mention the lightning and thunder that were arriving at the exact time the ceremony was going to be.”

Then comes the revelation about the virus, but without much detail: “Oh, and we all got a stomach virus and stayed recovering until the end of the week, that and a few more surprises made the wedding weekend hectic.”

Lopez and Affleck married “on paper” in a quick ceremony at a Las Vegas love chapel in July. Then, on August 20, the two exchanged rings again at the bash held at the actor’s property in the state of Georgia. J-Lo wore a Ralph Lauren dress and over $2 million worth of jewelry.

Sweethearts and engaged in the early 2000s, they resumed their romance nearly 20 years after their breakup. Affleck is the father of Violet (16 years old), Seraphina (13 years old) and Samuel (10 years old), from his marriage to actress Jennifer Garner. Lopez is the mother of twins Emme and Max (14 years old), from her marriage to musician Marc Anthony.

The singer also wrote in the newsletter: “Me and Ben laughed the night before about getting remarried at our age. We’ve both been married before and we’re not exactly young, but somehow it felt like the only age at which it all made sense (…) The truth is that everyone’s story is different and we all have unique journeys. No two people are the same. For both of us, now was the perfect time.”

“Nothing has ever made so much sense to me, I knew we had finally found each other in a way that you only know when you understand the losses and joys and have enough life experience to never take anything important for granted or overlook everyday bullshit, valuing the precious. of every moment”.

