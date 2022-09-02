JK Rowling releases book with murder of woman accused of transphobia

“The Ink Black Heart”, the new mystery book by JK Rowling under the controversial pseudonym Robert Galbraith, was released this week in the United States. In the plot, the creator of a cartoon is murdered after being accused of transphobia and racism on the internet.

In an interview with journalist Graham Norton, the creator of “Harry Potter” denies that the story is inspired by her own life and says that she wrote the book before being accused of transphobia.

“I wrote the book before certain things happened to me on the internet. I said to my husband, ‘I think everyone will see this as an answer to what happened to me,’ but it genuinely isn’t,” says the author.

In the book, Edie Ledwell, creator of a cartoon also called “The Ink Black Heart”, is called a racist, transphobic and capableist after making a joke about an intersex earthworm. She receives threats and goes to the police, who deny help. Afterwards, she is found dead.

In the interview, JK Rowling claims that fans of the show have no relationship with fans of “Harry Potter”, and that she came up with the idea for the story about three years ago.

“The Ink Black Heart” is the sixth volume in JK Rowling’s crime novel series. In the fifth book, “Troubled Blood,” she created a serial killer — a cis male — who wears women’s clothing to kill cis women.

The pseudonym chosen by the author caused controversy: Robert Galbraith was the name of an American psychiatrist famous for experimenting, in the 1950s, with sexual conversion therapy. He even claimed to have successfully converted a homosexual patient.