Jorge Paulo Lemann is once again the richest Brazilian in a list that includes his partners and Saverin

Businessman Jorge Paulo Lemann turned 83 on the 26th and won his return to the top as a gift. The co-founder of the 3G Capital group was once again the richest man in Brazil, according to Forbes’ list of billionaires, released yesterday (1st).

The Rio de Janeiro-born economist and businessman created Banco Garantia, invested in companies such as Lojas Americana and Brahma and was one of the people behind the creation of Ambev, the embryo of the largest beer manufacturer in the world. : AB Inbev.

With the founding of 3G Capital, he bought the Burger King chains and did business in partnership with Warren Buffett, with whom he is a personal friend.

With a net worth of US$ 13.7 billion (or R$ 72 billion at the current price), Lemann occupies the 133rd position in the world ranking of billionaires and is followed by Eduardo Saverin, from Facebook, who came to occupy the first position on the list. last year.

The third and fourth positions on the national list are occupied by Lemann’s two partners: Marcel Hermann Telles and Carlos Alberto Sicupira, aka Beto.

According to the publication, the drop in the market value of publicly-held companies in recent months has removed 26 names from the list since the year, which is made up of 290 people.

The fall also impacted the wealth of those who remained in the ranking: around 75% of the fortunes showed a decrease during the closing of the survey. This was the worst average performance since the first edition of the Brazilian version of the list since 2012.

This year was also marked by a series of cancellations or pauses in IPO processes on the Stock Exchange. As a result, the number of new billionaires was the lowest in the history of the Brazilian list: only seven Brazilians joined the group this year.

List of the 10 biggest billionaires in Brazil and their fortunes

1 – Jorge Paulo Lemann and family: BRL 72 billion

2 – Eduardo Saverin: BRL 52.8 billion

3 – Marcel Hermann Telles: BRL 48 billion

4 – Carlos Alberto Sicupira and family: BRL 39.85 billion

5 – Jacob, Esther, Alberto and David Safra: BRL 38.9 billion

6 – Vicky Sarfati Safra: BRL 37.5 billion

7 – André Santos Esteves: BRL 29.7 billion

8 – Luciano Hang: BRL 24.5 billion

9 – Alexandre Behring da Costa BRL 24 billion

10 – Joesley Mendonça Batista and Wesley Mendonça Batista: BRL 22.5 billion (each)

