Jorge Paulo Lemann resumes the position of richest man in Brazil – News

The co-founder of the 3G Capital group Jorge Paulo Lemann and the richest man in Brazil, according to Forbes’ list of billionaires released on Thursday (1st). Common equity of R$ 71.24 billion (US$ 13.7 billion)he occupies the position number 133 in the world ranking.

According to the ranking, Marcel Herrmann Telles, also a partner at 3G Capital, and Eduardo Saverin, from Facebook, who topped last year’s list, appear in second and third place in the ranking of the wealthiest Brazilians, respectively.





The wealth of Brazilian billionaires, according to the publication, was heavily impacted by the fall in shares that hit most companies publicly traded on the Stock Exchange. About 75% of the fortunes showed a decrease during the closing of the ranking, in May. The fall in equity was also due to the absence of IPOs (initial offering of shares, its acronym in English) this year, against the record of 46 IPOs last year.

THE drop in market value took 26 names off this year’s list, which features 290 personalities. Another three left the “solo” billionaire league to join their families. O The number of new billionaires was also the lowest in Brazilian history. In this year, only seven people became part of the select team.

In the global ranking, there are 2,668 billionaires in all, with a combined fortune of R$62.4 trillion (US$12 trillion). Elon Muskthe South African billionaire who owns Tesla, tops the list, with a net worth of R$1.139 trillion (US$219 billion).





Who are the Brazilian billionaires, according to the ranking updated in real time:

1 – Jorge Paulo Lemann and family – R$ 71.24 billion (US$ 13.7 billion)

2 – Marcel Herrmann Telles – R$ 49.4 billion (US$ 9.5 billion)

3 – Eduardo Saverin – R$ 48.88 billion (US$ 9.4 billion)

4 – Carlos Alberto Sicupira and family – R$ 40.56 billion (US$ 7.8 billion)

5 – Safra Brothers – R$ 39.52 billion (US$ 7.6 billion)

6 – Lucia Maggi and family – R$35.36 billion (US$6.8 billion)

7 – Jorge Moll Filho and family – R$ 31.2 billion (US$ 6 billion)

8 – André Esteves – R$ 29.64 billion (US$ 5.7 billion)

9 – Alexandre Behring – R$ 27.04 billion (US$ 5.2 billion)

10 – Luciano Hang – BRL 24.44 billion (US$ 4.7 billion)