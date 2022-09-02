Journalist sees Flamengo better than Palmeiras and detonates Abel Ferreira’s statement

After a bad start to the year, Flamengo is going through a great phase in the season and took a big step towards the Libertadores final by thrashing Vélez Sarsfield away from home. Former coach of Rubro-Negro, journalist Washington Rodrigues, Apolinhotalked to THROW! about the team’s future in the final stretch of 2022.

In addition to Libertadores, Flamengo is also in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, where they already beat São Paulo in the first leg, at Morumbi, 3-1. In the Brazilian Championship, the club is in second position, seven points behind Palmeiras leader. For Apolinho, winning the tournaments is ‘unlikely’.

– Winning the three competitions is very unlikely, but one of them Flamengo should take. I think they can even win the Libertadores and the Copa do Brasil, but the Brasileirão is a little more complicated, because they still have to cheer against Palmeiras. It’s not just up to him. There are seven precious points that Rubro-Negro left behind at the beginning with Paulo Sousa-he said.

Flamengo and Palmeiras can meet again in the Libertadores decision. Last year, Alviverde beat Rubro-Negro. This year, the teams have met twice, with two draws. Despite classifying as ‘complicated’ a possible Brazilian title for Fla, Apolinho said that the Rio de Janeiro club is better than the São Paulo club.

– Right now, I think Flamengo is better than Palmeiras. Palmeiras has been playing with the same team since the beginning of the season. Abel Ferreira himself says in interviews that he is pushing the team to the limit, but he doesn’t know what that limit is. They are counting on the players to stay on the same beat until the end of the season, which I think is unlikely – analyzed Apolinho.

– I have already noticed in some games of Palmeiras that the team has a drop in production in the second half. Abel Ferreira made a bizarre statement, saying that Palmeiras was ‘afraid of winning’ the game against Fluminense. If you’re afraid of losing. He knows his team is in physical decline. And this may be Flamengo’s only hope in the fight for the Brasileirão – he amended.

A journalist for ‘Rádio Tupi’, Apolinho commanded Flamengo in 1995, when the squad had a powerful attack formed by Romário, Edmundo and Sávio. The former coach analyzed the work of Paulo Sousa, criticized the hiring of the Portuguese and praised the current coach Dorival Júnior.

– Flamengo chose Paulo Sousa very badly. He went to Europe in search of Jorge Jesus, and when he saw that he couldn’t, he went looking for Portuguese there, and ended up finding one in Poland. I’m sure the Rubro-Negros leaders had no idea who Paulo Sousa was. It was a misjudgment. The Portuguese did a horrible job and had serious relationship problems with the cast. Flamengo took a long time to send him away for fear of the fine – he commented.

– Dorival Júnior is a great coach, very competent and studious. But above all, he is a person who knows how to relate. When he arrived, the team switched from water to wine. It wasn’t for physical or technical reasons, but because of the environment. You have to feel good where you work, to make more money, and the players were not happy to work with Paulo Sousa. And Dorival recovered that – ended the journalist L!