Juliana Paes says she would undergo spiritual surgery: ‘Possibly it would be my choice’ | pop

Mediumship is a subject that tends to intrigue for both good and bad, especially when spiritual healing treatments are at stake. If some view this contact with the world of the dead with suspicion, for others it means hope for issues that often cannot be resolved conventionally. Juliana Paes is in this second group.

“I believe in the energy of egrégores of light, I believe in the power of man to manifest the divine and in the ability to connect with the spiritual world that is around us… during an exclusive interview with gshow. It returns to theaters this Thursday, 9/1, in “fated“.🎬🍿

In the feature, she gives life to Arlete, the wife and support of public servant Zé Arigó – Danton Mello’s character – who between the 1950s and 1970s performed spiritual surgeries through mediumistic powers. He claimed to embody the spirit of the German physician Adolph Fritz, who died during the First World War (1914 -1918).

“I come from a very spiritual family. From a very young age, I already heard about these great figures of spiritism, such as Zé Arigó and Chico Xavier. In the conversations between my family members, the way they helped others without asking for anything in return was always a recurring topic. Even though I wasn’t even born when Arigó died, I grew up admiring his faith. Therefore, It was with great joy and with open arms that I received the invitation to play Arlete“, points out Juliana.

The actress recalled that she studied the character’s history in depth, because she really wanted to understand who Arlete was. Having participated in the story left emotions so raw, that during the press conference for the feature, which took place on 8/22, both Juliana and Danton were moved to tears when talking about filming the film.

I have a faith that I can call universalist, as I believe that each religiosity meets different psychic and cultural demands. Spirituality is inherent to the human being. Archaeological science has records that go back to altars, drawings, songs, explaining that our relationship with forces that are beyond the physical plane already existed for a long time. I believe that we are spiritual beings having a physical experience. — Juliana Paes

Proving that it is really aligned with the story defended in the feature directed by Gustavo Fernandez, Juliana was categorical in stating that she would, yes, undergo a spiritual surgery, if she trusted the truth of the medium who performed the procedure..

“Why not? I believe that before diseases manifest physically, they are already present in the etheric field. Many spiritual surgeries are performed at this level. This would possibly be my choice”, he reveals, explaining the particular way he lives his own spirituality.

“I don’t limit my belief to a religion, because I carry in my faith many of the things I learned along my journey. However, in the end, my belief will always have the same base, which is love and respect for others and for all manifestations of faith”, he concludes.