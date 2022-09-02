Juma will make her first victim and give birth soon; understand







Juma first victim Photo: Reproduction / Globo / Alto Astral

“Pantanal” is already entering its final stretch and now there’s just over a month left for the 9am soap opera to end. With that, you can already see that many stories — like Juma’s — are starting to get in the way to close the production with a golden key.

Juma (Allanis Guillen) will give birth to her son in upcoming episodes. But before that, the young woman will become a jaguar and will make her first victim: Solano (Rafa Sieg). Everything will happen in an attempt to defend yourself from the gunslinger.

How will the story unfold?

If you are not able to follow “Pantanal” regularly: don’t worry! Because we will help you understand the story from the beginning.

Solano, the hitman, was hired by Tenório (Murilo Benício) to break up with the couple. Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and Alcides (Juliano Cazarre). But everything starts to go wrong from the moment the man kills Roberto, the youngest son of the villain of the novel.

The situation will let José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeiras) very suspicious and to throw off the relationship between the killer and Tenório, Solano will suggest to the boss that he tell everyone that he sent him away, while he hides in Juma’s tapera, which is “abandoned”.





Solano (Rafa Sieg) goes to live in the tapera so as not to arouse José Leôncio’s suspicions ( Photo: Reproduction / Globo / Alto Astral

Living in the Juma Tapera

On the first day at the tapera, Solano will receive a visit from Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado). The two will end up arguing and the killer will shoot the entity in the back. However, what he did not expect was that, when he gets close to the body, the Velho do Rio will have disappearedleaving Solano scared.

After this situation, the soap opera will take a two-month time jump, leading to the moment before Juma put her son into the world. When feeling that she is close to her first contractions, the young woman will return to the tapera, with the desire to give birth to the baby being close to the river.

Arriving at her old residence, Juma will find the hitman and he will lock her in the house, keeping the young girl under threat. Then they will hear noises outside the house made by Velho do Rio, prompting Solano to leave the tapera.

What the hitman doesn’t expect is that, upon returning home, he will come face to face with a jaguar. The scene will be cut to Velho do Rio, and both the entity and the viewer will hear roars and screams!

The scare in Muda and Tiberius

The day after this whole situation, Muda (Bella Campos) and Tibério (Guito) go to the tapera looking for Juma. And, upon arriving from the place, they will come face to face with Juma Marruá dragging Solano’s body wrapped in cloths to throw it in the river.

The young woman will explain that “a jaguar caught him, but didn’t want to eat him”. And that’s why she was putting an end to the man, throwing the corpse to the river piranhas. Tiberius will be startled by the scene and will ask Juma if “she’s mad” and she will reply: “if you’re sorry, put an end to that damn you!“.

So, did you like the summary of the novel? Will you miss “Pantanal” on screen?