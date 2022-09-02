Justice blocks Vampeta’s accounts

support the 247

ICL

247 – Former Corinthians player and five-time World Champion with the Brazilian National Team, Vampeta had his bank accounts blocked by the São Paulo Court for a debt with the Castanheiras School, located in Santana do Parnaíba, in Greater São Paulo.

According to Metrópoles, the debt is around R$ 294,000, according to the legal process that the school opened in 2015. The former athlete’s daughters, now aged 19 and 21, attended the institution of teaching in 2013.

Vampeta claims to have signed no contract with the school and says the payments were his ex-wife’s obligation. The argument, however, was not accepted by Judge Renata Bittencourt Couto da Costa: “the parents jointly undertake to satisfy certain family obligations”, even without the signing of the contract. Like Vampeta, the girls’ mother is also answerable in court.

According to the mother’s defense, tuition is overdue because Vampeta’s child support has not been paid. “School fees are really due and not paid, precisely because Vampeta did not pay the child support due to his daughters, whose amounts would be used to pay for school. The action was brought against the mother, as she was responsible for the daughters, and against the father, as he was financially responsible. Even if that were not the case, as the judge rightly asserted, the responsibility lies with both parents”, said lawyer Eva Petrella.

The 5th Civil Court of Barueri, in Greater São Paulo, charges the former player R$495,000 in alimony debt for his two daughters. The case began in 2018, at which time Vampeta failed to make three payments.

The young women went to court asking the radio station where their father works to deposit the ex-player’s salary up to the limit of R$ 495,000.

subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:

Knowledge sets you free. I want to be a member. Follow us on Telegram.