Justin Bieber asks for 80 kg of ice for dressing room at Rock in Rio | Rock in Rio

Justin Bieber asked for 80 kg of ice for his dressing room at Rock in RioInternet reproduction

Published 09/01/2022 07:40

Rio – Singer Justin Bieber is one of the most awaited attractions by fans of Rock in Rio. The Canadian will perform on the Mundo Stage on Sunday, and he made an unusual demand for his dressing room. According to “Gshow”, the artist asked the event’s production to provide 80 kg of ice for an immersion bath. The ice will remain in the artist’s dressing room, but it is not yet known whether it will be used by him before or after the performance.

Tickets for Justin Bieber’s concert at Rock in Rio went on sale in early April and sold out in just 12 minutes. A few days ago, the singer canceled the “Meet & Greet” with Brazilian fans claiming to protect the health of the fans and also his. Tickets to take a group photo with Justin Bieber would cost BRL 5,000.

Many fans are still worried about the singer canceling his show at Rock in Rio, as he did with some shows in the United States and Canada in July. A few days after the cancellation, Bieber appeared on video with part of his face paralyzed and said he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which is also known as herpes zoster of the ear.