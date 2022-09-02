Justin Bieber is already on Brazilian soil

The column followed all the repercussions among the fans of Justin Bieber, after we published that he would arrive in Brazil this Friday (2/9). Dear beliebers, take a deep breath, because this space brought the news you’ve been waiting for: the Canadian is already on Brazilian soil.

The singer’s own team had already provided some clues that they were on their way to Brazil since last night. Justin’s security, for example, posted a photo on a plane bound for Rio de Janeiro. The column heard from its sources who confirmed that yes, the artist arrived this Friday at Galeão Airport (GIG).

As this space anticipated, the setlist of the main show on 9/4 at Rock in Rio was made especially for Brazilian fans, a surprise that the singer prepared for the public.

Another curiosity is the fact that Justin asked for his entire dressing room to be set up with white furniture and decoration, in addition to requesting some Brazilian foods.

