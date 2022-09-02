Kaká gets on top of Regina in Cara e Courage | come around

In addition to having returned from her honeymoon and having found her mother, Dagmar (Guida Vianna), living in the Gusmão mansion, Leonardo’s wife (Ícaro Silva) will have to live a little longer with her past of poverty through Kaká. Bezerra (Kaysar Dadour).
Grateful to have been welcomed by Martha (Claudia Di Moura), Dagmar wants to surprise her daughter’s mother-in-law with a typical Syrian dinner. And who does she call to cook? The clumsy stuntman, who was Regininha’s ex-boyfriend.
🎧 Full of Charm movie 10 years later? 😱 Cláudia Abreu tells everything! Listen here! 👇
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Dagmar (Guida Vianna) asks Kaka (Kaysar Dadour) to surprise Martha (Claudia Di Moura) — Photo: TV Globo
Stay tuned for the summary of the week!
Summary of ‘Cara e Courage’: chapters from September 5th to 10th
Wanting to get back at Regina, who tricked him and made him lose his job at Coragem.com, Kaká offers to help his “aunt”.
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Regina (Mel Lisboa) gets out of control when she sees Kaká (Kaysar Dadour) at her house — Photo: TV Globo
On the day of dinner, he plays chef, impresses Martha with his delicacies and leaves Regina in awe when she learns that he was the one who made the feast.
“What’s up, Regininha? Did you miss that time when my grandmother made this food for us?”, says Kaká, teasing.
Regina gets scolded by Martha
In ‘Cara e Coragem’, Martha (Claudia Di Moura) scolds Regina (Mel Lisboa) — Photo: TV Globo
An argument ensues and Martha takes Kaka’s pains, harshly scolding her daughter-in-law:
“Regina, enough! What’s wrong with a childhood friend coming here to cook? Apologize to the boy and his mother.”
The scenes will air from this Friday, 9/2, in Cara e Coragem.
02 set
Friday
Italo and Anita have their first night of love. Alfredo encourages Olivia to do the show with Enzo. Duarte tries to advise Danilo. Lou and Lucas dance to the commercial, and Renan watches them. Moa tells Rebeca what she knows about Danilo. Renan asks to get back together with Lou. Enzo has an accident and asks for Hugo’s help. Andrea sees Jessica at Bob’s house. Margareth discovers that the formula is incomplete. Jonathan hands the formula over to the medical consortium representative. Rebeca questions Danilo about Clarice’s death. Nadir asks if Pat is dating Moa. Jonathan sees Anita and Ítalo together.
Check out the full summary of the day and week!