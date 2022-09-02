Karina Bacchi poses with Michelle Bolsonaro in worship at Palácio do Planalto: ‘Special invitation’

Actress Karina Bacchi shared with her followers on Instagram a meeting with the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, at Palácio da Alvorada. According to Bacchi, she was invited by Michelle and took the opportunity to make a surprise, taking a gift to the first lady.

“Gratitude for the very special invitation of our First Lady @michellebolsonaro who received me so kindly for this moment of prayer and communion. May the prayer of our people always be aligned with the will of our Creator. And that above our own opinions, may the God’s will prevail in our beloved homeland Brazil. May HE be exalted in our Nation!”, posted the actress.

Although the photos seem more intimate, the meeting was not exclusive to Bacchi. With the gift box wrapped in a Brazilian flag always in hand, the actress also posed alongside influential pastors at the event. The cult was also attended by President Jair Bolsonaro.

Reynaldo Gianecchini talks about his relationship with drugs: ‘I’ve smoked a lot of beck and I’ve even tried one thing or another’

Karina Bacchi poses with Michelle Bolsonaro and shepherdesses Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Karina Bacchi poses with Michelle Bolsonaro and shepherdesses Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Karina Bacchi poses with Michelle Bolsonaro and pastoras Photo: Reprodção/Instagram Bolsonaro during worship at Planalto Palace Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

The first lady, in turn, commented on Karina’s publication with a compliment: “Princess”.

Karina Bacchi visits Michelle Bolsonaro Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Karina Bacchi poses with Michelle Bolsonaro and shepherdesses Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

In early August, Karina Bacchi criticized actress Giovanna Ewbank for her slapping reaction to a white woman in Portugal who had uttered racist insults against her children Titi and Bless.

“I think we have to defend our children, but what example are we setting in our reactions, in the way we react? So, the world is applauding this and thinking it’s great. This shocks me too”, said Karina. without naming names.

Karina Bacchi apologizes after criticizing Giovanna Ewbank when talking about reaction to racism: ‘Even attacked, I will not react’ Photo: rep instagram

After suffering attacks on the networks, Bacchi apologized for the comment. “I will never feel the pain of many, even though I want to help heal wounds daily. Although I also feel my pain and the pain of others that are often not shared”, she began: “My intention will never be to hurt, because I still want, yes, to see more peace in the world. Even also receiving insults from those who distort my words or believe in something they don’t know in depth”.