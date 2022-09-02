Kiss on the mouth and slap on the butt cause controversy at the US Open

Sara Bejlek even needed the Czech embassy to explain the celebration with her father and coach at the US Open. Photo: Robert Prange/Getty Images

Sara Bejlek is one of the most promising young women on the women’s circuit. At just 16 years old, she occupies the 209th position in the WTA ranking and instead of having entered the US Open junior draw, she decided to enter the preliminary round of the professional tournament and not only participated but also surpassed it thanks to three victories.

The last triumph was against British Heather Watson (154th) by 2 sets to 1 with partials of 3/6, 6/4 and 7/5 in 2h20 of play, earning the spot in the main draw. Happy with the feat, the tennis player went to celebrate with her father and coach.

Read too:

Until then, all normal. A hug celebrating the achievement. However, what followed surprised everyone on the field and spectators who watched the game on television. The Czech woman and her father shared a short kiss on the mouth, in an image that went viral on social media.

Then the coach touched the butt of Bejlek, who is a minor, a situation that led several netizens to write to the WTA to make a decision on the matter.

“It’s a personal matter, each family is different”, explained the Embassy of that country in the United States when consulted by the British newspaper Daily Mail. He added: “What happened did not generate any problems in the Czech media. The reactions differ from one family to another,” explained the country’s diplomacy.

According to the media in the European country that covered the matter, these reactions are quite common in the Czech Republic, although not everyone sees them in the same way.

“Dad is a father and always will be. I’ve known my coach since I was 8 years old. He bandaged me and massaged me forever. If something similar happened in the Czech Republic, no one would take care of it. But we’re in the United States, everyone talks about it. But like I said, we talked and it won’t happen again”, guaranteed the player in a chat with iSport.

Keep reading

“I saw the video. It was a spontaneous reaction from the entire team. It certainly may seem inconvenient and uncomfortable for some, but we have already discussed it with the team. And it will not happen again”, concluded the young tennis player.

The 16-year-old’s trajectory at Flushing Meadows ended in the first round, when she was surpassed by Russian Ludmila Samsonova 6-3, 6-1 in just 65 minutes of play.