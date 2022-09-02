Vitória Rondon Migraine with aura: know the causes, symptoms and treatment

Migraine with aura is considered a neurological disorder with symptoms that precede the headache. That is, they manifest signs such as blurring of vision, white spots and flashes of light even before the pain appears.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about 15% of the Brazilian population suffers from migraine attacks. Despite this, many of them are unaware of migraine with aura. Considering this, neurologist Dr. Viviane Moroni clarifies the matter and explains how to treat it. Check out!

Causes of this type of migraine



The causes of migraine with aura are not yet fully understood. But it is known that both for migraine with aura and for

migraines in general



genetics can predispose to pain, as well as the consumption of alcoholic beverages, dehydration, sleepless nights and inadequate diet with excess of fried foods, fats, soft drinks and coffee.

Symptoms of Migraine with Aura



According to the doctor. Viviane Moroni, the symptoms of migraine with aura are painless and can last between 5 and 60 minutes. “The patient can have migraine with a visual aura, so he sees little stars, shiny things, black balls and colored rays, these are the most common. But it can also be tingling, loss of part of the field of vision, slow thinking and difficulty expressing yourself”, explains the neurologist.

Difference between migraine with and without aura



In either case, the patient may have common symptoms of a migraine, such as:

Blurred vision;

Pain on only one side of the head;

Light sensitivity;

retching;

Smell sensitivity.

However, the difference is in the presence of the aura. “The big difference is that the patient who has the aura already knows that the pain will come. When he is used to the aura, then he can

take the medicine



as soon as he starts to have premonitory symptoms, as we call it”, says the specialist.

Diagnosis of migraine with aura



The diagnosis of migraine with aura is made clinically. Therefore, it is essential that the patient consults a neurologist to have his/her medical and family history evaluated, in addition to the

Signs and symptoms



that indicate the presence of the aura.

“[O paciente] he has to be evaluated by a neurologist and some tests have to be done in the office to examine, listen to his history and see if he has these symptoms that he has to have to classify as a migraine. […] The patient does not need to undergo an imaging exam, but it is common for us to end up doing a CT scan or an MRI, but the diagnosis is basically clinical, according to the patient’s history and normal neurological exam”, explains Dr. Viviane Moroni.

Migraine treatment with aura



In general, the treatment of migraine with aura is the same as for common migraine. Thus, the neurologist can indicate the appropriate medication for each case, aiming to relieve the pain and symptoms caused by the crises. In addition, it is recommended that the patient also avoid situations, such as the consumption of alcoholic beverages, dehydration, sleepless nights and inadequate nutrition, which can trigger migraines. “You have to try to avoid triggers to prevent your crises”, concludes the neurologist.