know what the famous asked to Rock In Rio

Rock In Rio starts this weekend and the behind-the-scenes information keeps coming. The LeoDias column discovered that the demands of celebrities for this year’s edition are huge and now tells you what they are.
Singers Dua Lipa and Megan The Stallion will bring their own chefs to the festival and so far no extravagant requests have been made. However, the other professional colleagues of the divas did not spare the festival team.
Iron Maiden
The legendary rock band requested a very diverse menu that goes from McDonalds snacks to whiskey and cheese bread. The group requires that your dressing room have Evian water, salads, Swiss chocolates, orange juice, tropical fruits, cheese bread, Pepsi and Mc snacks.
Post Malone
The owner of the hit Circles seems to have a palate, shall we say, somewhat juvenile. Burger King, Voss Water, Coke, Strawberry Juice, French Fries and lots of booze. Among the alcoholic requirements are Ciroc Vodka, Whiskey and Jagermeister liqueur.
Justin bieber
The Canadian, in addition to 80kg of ice for a shower before the show, requests a Bible, Voss water, feijoada, caipirinha, natural juice of various fruits, cheese bread, salmon and wine. Another curiosity is the fact that Justin asked for his entire dressing room to be set up with white furniture and decor.
maneskin
The band of the hit Beggin, despite being a revelation, has a huge list of requirements and seems to want to know Brazilian cuisine: shrimp bobó, vatapá, foie gras, escargot, cassoulet, ratatouille, feijoada, croissant, Dijon mustard with bread, wine, cheese bread, coxinha and brigadeiro.
Coldplay
The band, which sold out five shows in São Paulo, and will also perform at Rock in Rio on September 10, requested water, chocolate, Pepsi and Chilean wines. The musicians also asked to know a famous Brazilian restaurant but the column, thinking about the safety of the musicians, will not disclose the name here.
