Learn how to check the RETROACTIVE payment of Emergency Aid online

In the most troubled time of the Covid-19 pandemic, countless Brazilian families lost income and came to depend on government help. Therefore, Emergency Aid was created, an income transfer program that, at first, had the value of R$ 600. Transfers have come to an end, but it is still possible to check the retroactive payment of Emergency Aid online.

The Emergency Aid began to be paid in April 2020. The initial version of the program lasted until December of the same year. In 2021, the benefit was extended with 4 installments, with amounts between R$150 and R$375. Some of these payments are still available. We explain below how to check the retroactive payment of Emergency Aid! See if you can get it.

Will Emergency Aid return?

Before we talk about the retroactive payments of Emergency Aid, it is important to solve a doubt of many recipients. On social media, countless people ask: will Emergency Aid come back? Unfortunately, that shouldn’t happen. After all, Auxílio Brasil was created precisely to replace this program (along with Bolsa Família). In addition, we are in an election year, which makes it difficult to release funds for assistance programs.

See too: What is the difference between Auxílio Brasil cards? Understand!

Is Emergency Aid retroactive payment available? Who can receive?

Recipients of Emergency Aid can celebrate: the program’s retroactive payments are still available in 2022. However, not all registrants can receive the installments. The Federal Government has released payments of up to BRL 3,000, but only for parents who are heads of single-parent families.

Originally, men who raise children alone did not have the opportunity to receive the double share, paid to single mothers. After finding this injustice, the granting of a new round of payments was authorized. The amount of withdrawals varies between R$ 600 and R$ 3 thousand, and is divided according to the month the father entered the program.

See too: Can Auxílio Brasil have the monthly fee REDUCED? When will the value be updated?

How to check payment Retroactive effect of Emergency Aid?

If you are part of the group of beneficiaries who can still receive the retroactive payments of Emergency Aid, the consultation can be carried out in a simple way, on the internet. To confirm inclusion in the retroactive benefit, simply access the Dataprev website (available in https://consultaauxilio.cidadania.gov.br/consulta/). However, in 2022, it is only possible to access the system with a gov.br account.

So, if you don’t have this type of account yet, just follow the instructions on the website and then log in. On the Dataprev portal, you can check all information about previous payments – including amounts and dates. In addition, it is possible to consult the retroactive payment of the benefit.