learn how to transfer and download the 100% digital ticket

At Rock In Rio 2022 there will be no physical ticket presentation, the entire process will be carried out electronically. Therefore, you need to download the digital ticket to your wallet. It is even possible to transfer the ticket to someone else if you are unable to attend the event on the given day.

To view the document or manipulate it as you prefer, you need to go to Ingresso.com and download it correctly. The Rock In Rio ticket can be accessed through any digital wallet. Some options are Apple Wallet (for iOS) or Wallet Google (for Android).

Remember that it will not be allowed to print the ticket and present it. You will need to display it at the entrance and scan the QR Code or through NFC.

How to download the Rock In Rio digital ticket in 2022:

Check out the step-by-step guide to download the digital ticket correctly and access the Rock In Rio 2022 environments:

Step 1 – In your browser, access the website Ingresso.com and log in with your previously registered information;

Step 2 – When accessing the website system, find and tap the Rock In Rio tab;

Step 3 – In your orders, just open the ticket you want to save;

Step 4 – Tap on “Save Ticket to Smartphone”;

Step 5 – Accept the terms of service and confirm your information;

Step 6 – Just open your digital wallet in the wallet app you used and show the ticket.

If you want to transfer the Rock In Rio ticket, know that the procedure is very similar. You must also access the aforementioned website, but you must enter the “Transfer” tab and enter the email of the person who will receive the ticket from you.

When entering the festival, just use the NFC remote service (as with proximity cards) or scan the QR Code at the turnstile. The entire process will be digital this year.