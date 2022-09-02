Lineup: Giuliano and Júnior Moraes train and become an option for Corinthians vs Inter | Corinthians

Corinthians continued, this Thursday, the preparation for the game against Internacional, next Sunday, at 4 pm, at Neo Química Arena, for the 25th round of the Brasileirão. Giuliano and Júnior Moraes were the news of the day.

The midfielder was out of the last two matches due to bronchitis. Recovered, the midfield becomes an option, which is missing by Du Queiroz, suspended.

Júnior Moraes, out of the last ten games due to a sprained ankle and pain in his right knee, also trained normally this Thursday and can return to action.

The day’s activities were divided into three parts. In the first one, there was finishing training. Then there was tactical work and ball possession movement. Finally, the athletes played games in a reduced space.

The training also had the presence of players from the basic categories, such as left-back Abimael, midfielder Vitor Robson and strikers Luan Lino and Thalisson.

With Giuliano on the field, the Corinthians coach now has, in addition to the number 11, the following midfielders available to make the probable trio alongside Fausto Vera and Renato Augusto: Ramiro, Roni, Cantillo, Mateus Vital and Ramiro.

The absences, if there are no updates until Sunday, should continue to be in charge of Adson, out of the last game for pain in the pubis region, Raul Gustavo, for pain in the adductor of the right thigh, and Maycon, doing strength training at the gym.

Vítor Pereira can start the following team: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, Balbuena and Fábio Santos; Cantillo (Roni), Fausto Vera and Renato Augusto; Gustavo Mosquito, Róger Guedes and Yuri Alberto.

Corinthians has two more days of training until the next match. Timão is fourth in the Brasileirão, with 42 points, the same score as Sunday’s opponent, in fifth.

