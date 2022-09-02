Lineup: without Willian Farias, Coritiba should have Bernardo in midfield against América-MG | coritiba

the steering wheel bernard must be the novelty of Coritiba in the face of America-MG on Saturday, at 8:30 pm, at Arena Independência, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The captain and holder Willian Farias, with pain in the sole of the foot, is not available to coach Guto Ferreira. He was injured in the last game and is still undergoing treatment. The same situation occurs with defender Henrique, midfielder Boschilia and striker Léo Gamalho, handed over to physiotherapy.

Coach alviverde still has other options for the position: Val returns from suspension, and Jesús Trindade. Bernardo, however, was the one who entered against Avaí and had already been a starter against Fluminense, in Ferreira’s debut in charge of Coxa.

The 20-year-old midfielder, created and revealed at Alto da Glória, has 20 games in the season. In the Brasileirão, Bernardo played 12 times, half as a starter.

The rest of the team should not be changed. Goalkeeper Gabriel Vasconcelos is already 100% fit to play, but Alex Muralha has the confidence of the commission to defend the white thigh goal.

The cast performs the last training session on Friday before facing Coelho, in Belo Horizonte, to define the initial formation. ge tracks everything in real time.

Probable lineup: Alex Muralha; Nathanael, Jhon Chancellor, Luciano Castán and Diego Porfírio; Willian Farias, Bruno Gomes and Fabrício Daniel; Egidio, Alef Manga and Adrián Martínez

Coritiba is the first team outside the relegation zone, with 25 points. In front of Coelho, Alviverde seeks to achieve its first triumph as a visitor and pick up two consecutive victories in the Brazilian Championship.

