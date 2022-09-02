Lisca does not approve and newly hired enters the list of ‘expendables’ at Santos

Looking for a vacancy for Liberators cup next season, Santos currently occupies the eighth place in the Brazilian championship with 34 points, eight G-4 of the competition. And for that, the board has to start looking for reinforcements in the market and the maintenance of important players in the squad.

Because of this, the leadership of Alvinegro Praiano has already been analyzing the squad and looking for the departure of players who have not been used to reduce the payroll and, consequently, be able to invest more in the market. Among them is the name of aurowho arrived at the São Paulo team at the beginning of the season.

O right side not having the opportunity after the arrival of Lisca, not even being related to the matches. Since the coach arrived at Santos, auro was only had one opportunity among those listed, but was only on the reserve bench, according to information on the portal fans.com.

with the return of madson and the arrival of Nathan Santosthe player loses even more space and runs the risk of not being used in the Fish. Because of this, the side is closer to a possible exit at the end of the current season.