Liverpool announce Arthur, PSG close with Spaniard

The last day of the transfer window for the big leagues in Europe was marked by surprises. Brazilians such as midfielder Arthur, striker João Pedro and midfielder Willian stirred the football market.

See the main news from today’s ball:

Liverpool agree with Arthur

Liverpool made official the signing of midfielder Arthur, on loan from Juventus de Turin until June 2023, with no option to buy at the end of the contract. With no space at the Italian club, the player was even offered to Sporting, from Portugal, which he rejected. The idea of ​​the English is to have an “emergency” reinforcement for the midfield, since several players in the sector are delivered to the medical department.

Revealed at Grêmio, Arthur is 26 years old, played in 31 matches last season for Juventus and did not score any goals. His contract with the Turin team runs until June 2025.

Santos bets on old acquaintance

Image: Ivan Storti

Santos may have a “homemade” reinforcement for the midfield in 2023. Alison, an old acquaintance of the Santos fans, is free on the market and is undergoing surgery at CT Rei Pelé. The midfielder was very close to being hired by Peixe in March, but a serious ligament injury in his left knee prevented the hit. He was injured precisely in what would be the farewell by Al-Hazem, from Saudi Arabia.

Without receiving wages at the Arab club, Alison terminated the contract and is free. The expectation is to be recovered in January to start the pre-season at Santos or at another club.

Turnaround with João Pedro

João Pedro will remain at Watford. Newcastle came to have an agreement very well underway to sign the young striker, for 25 million pounds (R$ 150.5 million) + 5 million pounds (R$ 30 million) for goals, but ended up failing in the final stretch of the negotiation.

In the last hours of the transfer market in Europe, which closes this Thursday, Everton decided to offer the same value for the 20-year-old Brazilian: 25 million pounds (R$ 150.5 million) + 5 million pounds (R$ 5 million). 30 million) by objectives: it was also not successful in the onslaught. With a contract valid until June 2027, the youngster was revealed by Fluminense, where he left in the final stretch of 2018 in exchange for 11.5 million euros (including bonuses).

PSG sign with Spanish

Image: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Valencia midfielder Carlos Soler has signed a five-year contract with Paris Saint-Germain, the defending champions of the French league announced. The 25-year-old Spaniard is PSG’s sixth signing in the current transfer window – which ends in France on September 1 -, after the midfielders VitinhaRenato Sanches and Fabián Ruiz, from striker Hugo ekitike and the defender Nordic mukiele.

Captain of Valencia, where he was revealed and played his entire career, Soler is a very versatile attacking midfielder, capable of playing as a midfielder or on the wings.

Exchange between Barcelona and Chelsea

Barcelona and Chelsea have finally reached an understanding over the transfer of striker Aubameyang. The deal will involve a trade with left-back Marcos Alonso, in addition to another 14 million euros (R$ 72 million) that will be paid to Barça.

Talks to deal with the matter had been going on for a few weeks, but according to journalist Fabrizio Romano, only on the last day before the closing of the transfer window in Europe, the agreement was sealed.

Former Corinthians in Fulham

Image: Publicity/Fulham

The attacking midfielder Willian finally defined his future after leaving Corinthians in a controversial way. This afternoon, Fulham, from England, announced the hiring of the Brazilian player. The definitive contract with the 34-year-old athlete is valid for one season.

Already speaking as a player for the English club, Willian said he was very happy with his arrival and was looking forward to his debut. This will be the ex-Corinthian’s third time with an English team. Before, he had a lot of prominence at Chelsea and later, he defended Arsenal, but without much prominence.