Louise Barsi fulfills promise in IRB’s public offering of shares (IRBR3)

As anticipated by the Broadcast, the IRB confirmed the definition of the share price within the scope of the public offering at R$ 1.00

The operation raised BRL 1.2 billion, with the sale of 1.2 billion shares

Abel Serafim, special for the E-Investor – The investor Louise Barsi, who belongs to the audit board of IRB Brasil (IRBR3), and daughter of Luiz Barsi, B3’s largest individual investor, fulfilled the promise. On the offer pricing day this Thursday (01), Barsi bought 10 million shares of the reinsurer at R$ 1. The information was confirmed by the investor’s press office.

Read too

“As you know, the company needs capital to meet the regulatory criteria required by Susep (Private Insurance)“, wrote Louise on her profile. “We intend to subscribe for 10 million shares of our position, at an offer of R$1 per share”, she states in the text. “I, Louise, will subscribe for the entirety of the shares to which I am entitled, at the market price.”

Louise Barsi highlights that she decided to bet on the IRB about 12 months ago and defends that the reinsurer’s major partners enter into capitalization. The largest are Bradesco and Itaú. “The reference shareholders, who were in the company during its critical period, should also be the ones with the greatest role during the capitalization process, not the minority shareholders.”

After market close, the IRB priced the primary public offering of shares to meet regulatory minimum capital requirements. How did the broadcast, the reinsurer confirmed the definition of the share price within the scope of the public offering at R$ 1.00. There was a discount of 50% in relation to R$2.01 when the operation was announced and of 28.5% compared to yesterday’s closing of R$1.40. The operation raised R$ 1.2 billion, with the sale of 1.2 billion shares.

This week, the company announced that it sold to the Support Service for Micro and Small Enterprises of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Sebrae/RJ), the definitive public deed of the building where the company’s headquarters is currently located, in Rio de Janeiro, for the total amount of R$ 85.3 million, paid in full.

On Tuesday, an agreement was announced with the owners of Casashopping, in Rio de Janeiro. IRB will dispose of its interest in the business and will receive R$100.

IRB Brasil led the losses in the first session of September. The company closed the day down 14.63%, with shares quoted at R$1.40.

*With Estadão Content

Our editors indicate these contents for you to invest even better