Lourinho is defended by netizens after climate change in ‘Mais Você’

Lourinho was defended this Thursday morning (9/1) by internet users after a bad weather during the More you — hosted by Ana Maria Braga — after the mascot asked for a change of cameras during the live show.

Ana Maria Braga was preparing a recipe for chicken thighs and the camera showed the side of the pan. Lourinho then asked for the change. “Put the camera up, guys, I want to see it,” he said.

The camera went on to show the inside of the pot and the presenter thanked the change, asking the parrot a question afterwards, which he did not answer. “Louro José? Hi, Louro. What happened?”, she asked.





“The people up there said that I’m stuck because I asked for the top camera. I wanted to see it, I couldn’t see it from here”, replied Lourinho.

“He’s the new program director now, they’re saying here”, laughed Ana Maria. “Oh, don’t talk like that, man,” said the parrot, addressing someone from the production.

“You can rest assured that he will not eat. He will drive from there and whoever is there [na direção] do not eat. Have you noticed?”, Ana Maria replied.

On social media, viewers came out in defense of the mascot, stating that they also wanted to see the inside of the pot.

Check out some reactions:

What a bummer… the guy just said to see the top pan.. I don’t know why they put this character to be in these unnecessary kicks#More you — Gatitta ????????2??2???????? (@IrisLaide) September 1, 2022





Tadinho do Louro Mané, ran out of chicken because he gave the camera a hunch. But we really wanted to see it. #More you — Marcia Silva (@marcia_sjc) September 1, 2022





director stop fighting with Loro over the camera, I also wanted to see it!#More you — Depressed???? (@KIKA45899497) September 1, 2022

Glad Louro Mané asked to show the pot on the top camera, because I was watching @ANAMARIABRAGA at the @More you and the camera filming the pan from the outside. — Khallil ???????????? (@AfbAzevedo) September 1, 2022





The blonde experiences veiled rejections in the #More you The “guy” asks the camera to see the pot and they “joke” that he’s involved, hamram. There are people who say what they think “playing”. Mêo, it had to be a parrot. Replacing Louro José is impossible. — ? ???????? ? ???? (@cafecontexto) September 1, 2022





I can imagine the bullshit going on now. Blonde suffering on the team’s nail. They should thank him for helping. #More you — Ana1307 (@Ana13073) September 1, 2022



