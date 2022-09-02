Lourinho is defended by netizens after climate change in ‘Mais Você’

posted on 01/09/2022 17:41

On social media, viewers came out in defense of the mascot, stating that they also wanted to see the inside of the pot – (Credit: Reproduction/Globoplay)

Lourinho was defended this Thursday morning (9/1) by internet users after a bad weather during the More you — hosted by Ana Maria Braga — after the mascot asked for a change of cameras during the live show.

Ana Maria Braga was preparing a recipe for chicken thighs and the camera showed the side of the pan. Lourinho then asked for the change. “Put the camera up, guys, I want to see it,” he said.

The camera went on to show the inside of the pot and the presenter thanked the change, asking the parrot a question afterwards, which he did not answer. “Louro José? Hi, Louro. What happened?”, she asked.


“The people up there said that I’m stuck because I asked for the top camera. I wanted to see it, I couldn’t see it from here”, replied Lourinho.

“He’s the new program director now, they’re saying here”, laughed Ana Maria. “Oh, don’t talk like that, man,” said the parrot, addressing someone from the production.

“You can rest assured that he will not eat. He will drive from there and whoever is there [na direção] do not eat. Have you noticed?”, Ana Maria replied.

On social media, viewers came out in defense of the mascot, stating that they also wanted to see the inside of the pot.

Check out some reactions:






