Lucas Moura will leave Tottenham in 2023, and São Paulo is studying an agreement

Even with little space at Tottenham at the beginning of this season, Lucas Moura ended up not being transferred in this European summer market, which closed last Thursday (September 1), and will fulfill the contract valid until June 2023. Initial planning of the player himself goes through a free exit, which would then facilitate negotiations with any interested parties.

Despite still having suitors in Europe, including Aston Villa, which even made an approach in the final stretch of the transfer window in England, the striker welcomes a return to São Paulo, where he was revealed, won the of 2012 and to this day maintains a close relationship with the current president Julio Casares.

The possibility of Lucas reinforcing Tricolor next year has been analyzed without fanfare for weeks and has gained more strength behind the scenes in recent days. The São Paulo board treats the situation with caution, but believes in the success of the deal, especially now that it is expecting to receive almost R$ 100 million from the sale of Antony from Ajax to Manchester United.

The new financial contribution has weight in the investment to guarantee the signing, but the Morumbi club takes into account, above all, the long-term career plan of the 30-year-old player, who, even though he may soon discuss an automatic renewal with Spurs until June 2024, is thinking about returning to his home country to continue playing at a high level. It is a decision that also has the approval of the athlete’s family.

With 128 official games and 33 goals with the São Paulo shirt, Lucas Moura has been in the Old Continent since 2012, when he was sold to PSG, in exchange for 43 million euros (R$ 108 million, at the time). He spent five and a half seasons in France, having won 15 titles. He moved to English football in 2017 in a €25m deal (£99m at the time).