Luciano Huck holds a meeting and announces his departure from Globo, says journalist

According to columnist Alessandro Lo-Bianco, Luciano Huck went to the direction to warn that he will not renew his contract

Alessandro Lo-Bianco, the journalist responsible for anticipating Faustão’s resignation, took the public by surprise when he reported on Luciano Huckthis Thursday, the 1st.

According to the columnist, Angélica’s husband would have called a meeting to let him know that he is leaving Globo. In charge of Domingão, he is willing to stay for just 3 more years in the program.

“Luciano Huck went to the direction of the station and was emphatic when he announced that he will not stay at Globo after 2025. He will not renew the contract and will leave on Sundays”, announced Lo-Bianco.

Last year, by very little, the presenter did not leave the platinum to dedicate himself to a political career. In a decisive moment, with the departure of Faustão, he was called to command Domingão and decided to accept.

Charismatic and much loved by the public, the veteran of the house has done very well on Sunday. But, as Alessandro Lo-Bianco pointed out, he wants to dedicate himself to personal projects.

Globo’s new phase

Since last year, Globo has been facing a series of changes. All of them hit both journalism and the entertainment sector.

Several portfolios were written off and countless professionals were fired, especially the older ones, who received a veritable fortune in salary. According to a statement from the broadcaster itself, the intention is to reduce the budget.

