Luciano Huck will not leave Globo, says broadcaster: ‘there are no conversations about it’ – Zoeira

The host Luciano Huck will not leave Globo, as circulated on news sites this Thursday (1st). The network said in a statement that there was “no basis” for rumors that Huck was planning to not fulfill his contract commitments until 2025.

TV Globo also said that “there are no conversations about it“. The information had been disclosed by columnist Alessandro Lo Bianco, from the program “A Tarde é Sua”, from TV network!.

He had published that Luciano Huck was “emphatic” in communicating that he was leaving the broadcaster. The reason would be to dedicate more time to social commitments.

Sunday with Huck

Luciano Huck is currently in charge of “Domingão com Huck”, substitute for “Domingão do Faustão”. The program offers “entertainment, with fun and exciting scenes, lots of music, the remarkable presence of famous people, and special articles around Brazil”, according to the broadcaster.