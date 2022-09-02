Lula defends agreement with specialists and telemedicine in the SUS

“A doctor in London can consult a person in Brazil, but that only exists for the rich,” said the PT candidate

Former President of the Republic and candidate for the Palácio do Planalto Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) defended, this Thursday (1st.set.2022), SUS agreements with specialist doctors and the use of telemedicine.

“We need the SUS to make an agreement with the network of specialists so that everyone, regardless of their social status or color, has access to medicine. Including telemedicinesaid the PT.

“A doctor in London can consult a person in Brazil, but that only exists for the rich. For the poor, it’s always a closed door, it’s always no”said the candidate.

Despite being an ally of Lula, Helder did not attend the rally. He said it is because his party has a candidate for president, Senator Simone Tebet (MDB-MS).

He participated, however, in a meeting between Lula and representatives of the culture sector earlier.

The speeches were interrupted several times to announce on the platform the need for firefighters to attend to people who were sick in the public.

Lula himself made an intervention of the type:

“Guys, if there’s a doctor here. If you have a doctor, a nurse. There are people getting sick near that boy who is shirtless there. There are people who are sick. I understand why it is very hot, I understand why there is no water to drink there, I understand that you are suffocating.”

The PT candidate will still have an appointment in the capital of Pará on Friday (2.Sep.2022). At 9 am he must meet with indigenous leaders.

Then it flies to São Luís (MA), where it holds a rally in the early evening. This is the last stop of the trip.

Before Belém, Lula was in Manaus (AM) on Wednesday (31.aug). She visited the Honda factory in the Free Zone, met with indigenous leaders and spoke at a rally.

When speaking in Manaus, the PT said that he will return to São Paulo after the trip that ends in Maranhão.

He also mentioned Northeastern states (without mentioning any specifically), Minas Gerais, Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina and Paraná as possible campaign destinations in the coming weeks.

the last search PowerDate, released on Wednesday (Aug 31), shows the PT with 44% of voting intentions against 36% for Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The margin of error is 2 percentage points.

Counting only the North region, Lula has 47% against 37% for Bolsonaro. Despite being numerically distant brands, it is a technical tie. In this clipping, the margin of error is 6 points.

The survey was carried out by PowerDategroup company Power360 Journalism, with its own resources. The results are published in an editorial partnership with TV Cultura.

Data were collected from August 28 to 30, 2022, through calls to cell phones and landlines. There were 3,500 interviews in 308 municipalities in the 27 units of the Federation. The margin of error is 2 percentage points. The confidence interval is 95%. The TSE registration is BR-06922/2022.