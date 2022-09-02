Lula says that if elected, he will recreate the Ministry of Fisheries and ‘cattle will no longer pass’ in the environment | 2022 elections in Pará

The PT candidate for the presidency, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, said this Friday (2) that if he is elected, he will recreate the Ministry of Fisheries. In a meeting with indigenous people in Pará, Lula also said that the “herd will no longer pass” into the environment, if he returns to the Planalto Palace.

The speech about “cattle” is a reference to the statement by Ricardo Salles, former Minister of the Environment in the Jair Bolsonaro government. During a ministerial meeting in April 2020, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Salles said that the health crisis – the main focus of the media and society at the time – was an opportunity to “pass the herd” and weaken environmental rules.

During a speech at the event in Belém (PA), Lula said that countries that import agricultural products avoid buying from those who harm the environment in order to produce. And that this has worried the great Brazilian producers that act “responsibly”.

“I want to tell you [indígenas] that the herd will no longer pass. Because we have to create in Brazilian society the awareness that keeping the forest standing is healthier and more profitable than trying to cut down a tree to plant soy, corn, sugarcane, or to raise cattle”, declared the PT.

“The big producers that have responsibility, because they sell their product in the foreign market, do not want to run the risk of being harmed because of the violence against our Amazon”, added Lula.

At another point, the PT said that, if elected, he would recreate the Ministry of Fisheries – extinct in 2015, by former PT president Dilma Rousseff.

In the Bolsonaro government, the issue is under the responsibility of a secretariat of the Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock and Supply (MAPA).

“I want to tell the fishermen that we are going to recreate the Ministry of Fisheries, because it is a shame for a country that has eight thousand kilometers of coastline, which has 12% of the world’s fresh water, for fisheries to be linked to the Ministry of Agriculture,” he said. the PT presidential candidate.

In addition to the Ministry of Fisheries, Lula has said that, if elected, he will recreate the Ministry of Public Security and the Ministry of Culture. In addition, he will create specific folders for indigenous peoples, for racial equality and for women.

To an audience made up of indigenous people, Lula also defended this Friday the demarcation of lands and the fight against illegal mining.