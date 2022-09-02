Man should receive R$ 1 billion after being recognized as the son of the founder of Weg | Santa Catarina

A court settlement that has dragged on in the last seven years in court guaranteed a man from Santa Catarina to inherit about R$1 billion as an inheritance after being recognized as the son of one of the richest businessmen in the state: Eggon da Silva, who died in 2015.

Lucas Demathe da Silva, 28, filed a lawsuit for recognition of rights, initiating the process. He will receive the amount due in five installments, two of which have already been paid after the agreement, closed in the last week of June. The last installment should be paid in 2023.

The man was recognized as a son after the death of the businessman, one of the founders of WEG, one of the largest manufacturers of electric motors in the world. Eggon da Silva’s fortune is estimated at US$ 1.3 billion, about R$ 7 billion.

The agreement was revealed by journalist Lauro Jardim, columnist for the newspaper “O Globo” and confirmed by g1 SC.

The settlement ended the proceedings involving the inheritance and probate of Eggon, who has five other children with his wife, in addition to the heir out of wedlock.

The process is complex and took place in secrecy in the courts, including confidentiality clauses that prevent the parties from commenting on the case.

In a note, WEG, which is headquartered in the city of Jaraguá do Sul, Santa Catarina, said it will not comment on the process because the company is not part of the dispute involving the heirs and that the manufacturer remains unchanged as a result of the agreement.

With the agreement, the fortune of Eggon, who came to integrate the list of billionaires of Forbes magazine, will be divided between the heirs.

‘Billionaire Factory’

With the inheritance, the recognized son should integrate or approach the list of Brazilian billionaires, of which almost a third is composed by descendants of the founders of WEG, started in 1961.

In 2020, even with the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the manufacturer from Santa Catarina had an appreciation of 120% on the São Paulo Stock Exchange, the B3.

