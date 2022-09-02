Márcio França leads the Senate race for SP with 30%; Marcos Pontes has 13%

State deputy Janaina Paschoal (PRTB) appears in third place, with 7% of voting intentions; in this year’s election, only one seat is up for grabs

JÚLIO ZERBATTO/FUTURA PRESS/ESTADÃO CONTENT

Márcio França voting in the Itaim neighborhood, in São Paulo (SP), this Sunday morning (28)



Former Governor of São Paulo Márcio França (PSB) leads the race to Senate by São Paulo with 30% of voting intentions. Former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovations Marcos Pontes (PL) has 13%. The first two places are, respectively, the candidates supported by the former president. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) and by the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the State. the state representative Janaina Paschoal (PRTB), in turn, has 7% of voting intentions. This is what the research shows. Datasheet released on the night of this Thursday, 1st. In this year’s elections, only one seat is at stake. The survey also shows Aldo Rebelo (PDT) with 4%, Edson Aparecido (MDB), 3%, Antônio Calos (PCO), 3%, Professor Tito Bellini (PCB), 2%, Vivian Mendes (Popular Unit), 2% , Ricardo Mellão (Novo), 1%, and Dr. Azkoul (Christian Democracy), 1%. The collective candidacy of the PSTU, Mancha Coletiva Socialista, scored 1%. Blanks and nulls are 17%; 15% do not know or did not respond. The survey was commissioned by the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo and TV Globo, and heard 1,808 voters in 74 cities in the state between Tuesday, 30th, and Thursday, 1st. The margin of error is plus or minus two percentage points. The survey is registered with the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) with the number SP-04954/2022.