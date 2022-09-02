Mauro Paulino: since 1989, whoever led the poll a month before the election never lost | Elections 2022

The presidential elections in Brazil since 1989 point out that the dispute was never lost by whoever led the Datafolha poll a month before the vote. This Friday (2), there are 30 days left for the 1st round of the 2022 election, scheduled for October 2.

For GloboNews commentator Mauro Paulino, the retrospect creates a challenge for President Jair Bolsonaro.

“The size of Bolsonaro’s challenge is even more evident when we realize that in this election, one month before the election, there is an unprecedented rate of voters already decided, there is a stability that comes from months in relation to the difference between Lula and Bolsonaro” , said Paulino in GloboNews.

History of the presidential race one month before the first round — Photo: Reproduction/GloboNews

Datafolha surveys a month before the 1st round of previous elections anticipated the victories of Fernando Collor, Fernando Henrique Cardoso, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Dilma Rousseff and Jair Bolsonaro, between 1989 and 2018.

Among these elections, the only case in which there was not an isolated leadership one month before the vote was in 2014. At the time, Dilma would win the dispute a month later, but she was tied with Marina Silva in the poll.

“If there is a reversal of Bolsonaro, it would be unprecedented,” said Paulino. “It never happened, at least during the redemocratization period since there was a 2nd round dispute. What I said, this high degree of decision, never happened either.”

