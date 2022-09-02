Medical ‘gaslighting’: Menopausal women have their symptoms ignored – 02/09/2022

“My doctor said that my mental confusion was an age thing, that I should get used to it because it would only get worse.”

“I heard from the gynecologist that hormone replacement caused cancer and that he would not prescribe it at all to relieve my hot flashes.“

“At the consultation, he barely heard me and already said that my lack of sleep was due to anxiety and prescribed an anxiolytic, without even asking for a hormone test.”

I’ve already lost count of the amount of testimonials like these I receive in messages on Instagram (@silviaruiz_ageless). These are women over 45 years of age who begin to experience classic climacteric symptoms and, when seeking help from specialists, have symptoms that are ignored, despised or discredited. This kind of attitude by some health professionals, such as “it’s all in your head”, has even recently gained a name: ‘medical gaslighting’. It is an evolution of the term gaslighting, which is inspired by the film In Half-Light, or Gaslight (1944), which told the story of a man who did everything to convince his wife that she was losing her mind.

Medical gaslighting is especially cruel to perimenopausal women, who are often confused, troubled by various symptoms that seem to come out of nowhere. And, to make matters worse, as it is a taboo topic of aging, until recently it was little talked about and little known. Therefore, the best thing right now is to be prepared to no longer be a victim of this poor medical care.

If you are suspicious that you are in perimenopause or are experiencing any of the symptoms below, seek help from a specialist, usually an endocrinologist or gynecologist, preferably with experience or expertise in the care of climacteric women.

irregular menstrual cycles

vaginal dryness

heat waves

Palpitations

night sweat

sleep problems

mood swings

Weight gain and slow metabolism

Hair loss and dry skin

Memory loss and/or feeling of mental fog

joint pain

Sudden and unexplained discouragement

Headaches and migraines (onset or worsening)

Recurrent urinary infections

As you can see, the symptoms are many, and they can also vary in intensity. During your appointment, your doctor should listen to your symptoms and order hormone tests to assess whether you are in fact perimenopause (which can start up to seven years before your period has completely stopped). Go prepared, write down all the symptoms you are feeling beforehand (a tip is to write a diary for a few weeks before the appointment), read everything you can about the subject, talk to friends who are going through the same moment to understand about it. Ask the doctor, ask questions, don’t be ashamed to talk about all the symptoms, even the most difficult ones, such as vaginal dryness or a drop in libido.

If your provider self continually interrupts you, doesn’t allow you to explain properly and doesn’t seem to listen to you, minimizes or dismisses your symptoms, doesn’t ask for tests, says your problem is in your head, or that there’s nothing you can do about it. regarding menopause, look for another professional.

Many symptoms of perimenopause can be confused with other conditions, such as depression, for example. That’s why a thorough evaluation is so necessary. And know that yes, there are many things that can be done to improve symptoms such as hormone replacement, regular physical activity, healthy eating, and use of supplements and herbal medicines that can help women who have a contraindication to replacement. What you can’t do is suffer alone and, worse, have your complaints invalidated because you should take care of us, right?