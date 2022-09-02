Meet Ginormica, one of the largest snakes in the world

From the Newsroom 08/31/2022 – 12:00 Share

July 16th is World Snake Day. To celebrate the date, the Emerald Coast Zoo in Florida, United States, released photos of the reticulated python gymnastics.

Ginormica measures six meters in length, twice the average python, which is three meters.

The snake that holds the current record for the largest snake in the world is “Medusa”, which lives in the state of Missouri (USA), a python of almost 7.7 meters in length. The record was set in 2011.

Here’s how Ginormica was measured:

According to the Aquário de São Paulo, reticulated pythons are aggressive animals and they apply boats when they are threatened. They are opportunistic predators, which approach their prey very slowly or catch them by ambush. They feed on wild pigs, monkeys, pangolins, deer.

They are found in the rainforests of Southeast Asia and some islands in the Pacific. This species is an excellent swimmer and has even been seen swimming in the ocean. This is probably how they arrived on the islands of the Pacific Ocean.

The biggest threats to reticulated pythons are hunting for the trade of their fur and the depletion of their habitat and natural resources. Some individuals are already found in populated areas and attack domestic animals in rural areas.

