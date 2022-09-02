Meet the first woman to undergo bariatric surgery through SUS in Brusque

Two years ago, Cristiane Aparecida de Paula Ferreira da Silva, 29, was in line at the Unified Health System (SUS) to undergo bariatric surgery. Motivated by health issues, the woman decided to start the process. The procedure took place a few days ago and the resident of Brusque is already recovering at home.

Cristiane felt a lot of joint pain, in addition to being overweight for her height, harming her health. Before starting the process, the resident of the Santa Terezinha neighborhood weighed 117 kilos. Weight was an issue that had been bothering Cristiane for a long time, and that’s why she avoided taking pictures.

When she entered the process, Cristiane did not imagine that the surgery could be performed in Brusque. Until then, residents who underwent bariatric surgery through the SUS were operated in Blumenau.

In April of this year, the call came with the good news: Hospital Azambuja would perform the surgery through SUS and Cristiane was the first on the list. She could still choose to stay in line and have the procedure done in Blumenau, but she chose to have the surgery as soon as possible.

before surgery

The tissue analyst comments that she had follow-up with several professionals between the day she entered the process until the surgery, which took place on August 17. She consulted with a nutritionist, psychologist, general practitioner and the surgeon responsible for the operation. In addition, she also participated in meetings with the entire team, held on the last Mondays of the month.

On the day of the surgery, Cristiane managed to reach 109 kg. Between the period of surgery and Thursday, August 25, when the interview took place, she had already lost another five kilos, reaching 104 kg.

Recovery

She says that the result of the surgery will appear over time and depends on her commitment to following what was recommended by the nutritionist. Currently, Cristiane can only go on a liquid diet and consume tea, water and isotonic drinks. “I can cook potatoes, carrots and chicken breasts without fat, but I can only have soup stock and no salt,” she says.

Over time, the diet changes and she can go back to eating normally, as prescribed by professionals. Recovery also requires her to rest for 30 days, with short walks around the house. She cannot lift weights or do physical exertion for 90 days, as prescribed by her doctor.

Cristiane recovers from the operation and is doing well. She receives daily support from her family and is in direct contact with the doctors who assess the post-surgical period. “I am very grateful to the team of Dr. Fábio, from before the surgery to the post-surgical period, they were all very attentive and I was always received very well by everyone”.

The resident says that this is a great achievement for the city and that, like her, there are other people waiting in line to perform the surgery. “In my opinion, they are to be congratulated. It’s a big step forward.” Finally, Cristiane praises the care provided by the doctors and the team that participated in the procedure.