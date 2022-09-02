MEI limit is very close to rising to R$ 144 thousand per year

Check out the project that intends to increase the MEI billing limit and find out the status of the proposal in the Senate.

Last Wednesday (31), the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ) of the Chamber of Deputies approved, in a symbolic vote, a project that increases the revenue limit for entrepreneurs to register as MEIs (individual microentrepreneurs).

According to the current rule, the billing limit is R$ 81 thousand. In the project approved by the CCJ, the limit is R$ 144 thousand. Thus, with the approval of the CCJ proposal, the proposal goes to vote in the plenary of the Chamber.

What is MEI?

The MEI (Individual Microentrepreneur) was created in 2008 and is a highly sought after option by entrepreneurs, as it is a type of CNPJ that is easy and simple to open. So when it comes to starting a small business many people turn to him.

In addition, the MEI is a type of CNPJ designed to formalize self-employed workers who do not need technical training to carry out their activities. In addition, the recognition of MEI brings the opportunity to have the tax burden reduced and payment simplified through Simples Nacional.

However, despite being simple, there are some restrictions when opening the MEI that go beyond the annual billing limit. Among these restrictions, we can mention the limit of only one employee, that is, entrepreneurs in this category cannot have more than one employee.

What does the Senate say?

First, the Senate had already approved the proposal, in August 2021. But, in the original text, by Senator Jayme Campos (DEM-MT), the MEI billing limit would increase to R$ 130 thousand.

With the change of the CCj of the Chamber, the value can increase to R$ 144 thousand. But, for that, the plenary has to approve the value, thus, the text will return to the Senate. The text of the Chamber maintains the increase in the limit of hired employees to two, as long as both receive at least one minimum wage or the minimum wage for the professional category.

Therefore, through the text of the deputies, with the final approval of the Chamber and the Senate, and the possible sanction of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the new MEI billing limit will come into effect in 2023.

Image: Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock.com