Michel Teló gives R$15 million to Bruna Marquezine and buys mansion

Michel Teló opens safes, gives R$15 million to Bruna Marquezine and buys mansion

The singer Michel Telo just bought the mansion that belonged to the actress Bruna Marquezinewith cinema and ballads, worth BRL 15 million.

The sertanejo acquired the luxurious residence, which is located in a closed condominium, in Barra da Tijuca, West Zone of Rio de Janeiro.

The transaction information comes from columnist Lucas Pasin, from UOL. According to him, the actress lived in the place since 2018 and even commented on her property for the magazine ‘Casa Vogue’.

“My relationship with the house is one of great affection and serenity. That’s where I really feel welcomed. A place of safety and comfort”, said Bruna Marquezine.

But lately she has been spending a lot of time outside Brazil, attending some events in Europe, not enjoying her valuable home as much.

The mansion that Michel Teló acquired has 890m² of built area on the ground floor, in addition to another 400m² in the basement, which is where his nightclub is located.

The residence has a dressing room, three floors, four suites, a living room and kitchen, which together reach almost 200m², two offices and a very cozy cinema room.

Outside, the residence has a swimming pool, gym and other spaces to enjoy with family and friends, with a good fraternization.