Military police officer arrested during DRACO operation against militiamen; the PM was a security guard for one of the leaders of the paramilitary group

The Civil Police Department, through civil police officers stationed at the Police Station for Repression of Organized Criminal Actions (DRACO) carries out on the morning of this Friday (02) the “Operation Lost Playboy” to dismantle the militia that operates in the regions of Curicica and Terreirão, aiming to fulfill 10 (ten) arrest warrants and 39 (thirty-nine) search and seizure warrants. The leader of the paramilitary group Leandro Xavier da Silva, the “Playboy of Curicica”, against whom there are also arrest and search and seizure orders, was arrested in the act last Tuesday, 08/30, in a joint action by the DRACO and the 41st DP – Tank. Military police officer Marcos Roberto França Junior was arrested in the early hours of the operation. According to investigations, he was Playboy’s security guard.

Today’s operation, which also has the support of the 41st DP (Tanque) and the Military Police Internal Affairs, is an offshoot of a DRACO-IE action carried out in the early hours of 05/19, after the DRACO Intelligence Sector indicate the presence of the militiaman “Playboy da Curicica”, security guards and associates inside a nightclub in Barra da Tijuca. As they approached the nightclub to arrest the militiamen, military police officer Marcos Roberto França Junior, a Playboy security guard, simulated a confusion at the entrance of the nightclub, firing a firearm in order to draw the attention of the agents and allow the officers to escape. criminals.

At the time, the military police officer was arrested in the act by DRACO-IE, and 02 (two) vehicles, 07 (seven) firearms, 03 grenades, various chargers and ammunition, in addition to cell phones and notebooks with accounting notes of the group, who were left by the militiamen in the escape from the nightclub. A new arrest warrant against the military police officer is being carried out on today’s date.

The continuation of the investigations, with the analysis of the seized telephones, the images of the nightclub and the papilloscopic examination in the vehicles revealed and identified accomplices of the militiaman “Playboy da Curicica”, such as Osmar Silva de Souza, the “Novinho do Terreirão”, leader of the paramilitary group in the Community of Terreirão, in Recreio dos Bandeirantes and the head of security at the nightclub Albano Pereira Marinho Neto, “Neto”, who collected some weapons from the militiamen, hiding them in another place in the nightclub.