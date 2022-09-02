“Miljestoso”: see curiosities of the thousand victories of Ponte at home, remember 10 outstanding and vote | black Bridge

Almost two weeks before the 74th anniversary – to be completed on September 12, Majestoso has already received an early “gift”, with the thousandth victory of Ponte Preta in the stadium.

1 of 1 Ponte reaches the thousandth victory in Majestic — Photo: ge Ponte reaches the thousandth victory in Majestic — Photo: ge

The historic mark was reached last Wednesday night, when Macaca scored 2-0 in Bahia. The goals came from the heads of Wallisson and Lucca, one at a time (watch the video below).

To record the event, the ge prepared a list with curiosities about the thousand victories, in addition to a list of ten special triumphs for you to remember and also vote for the most outstanding.

What is the most remarkable victory of Ponte in the Majestic?

Ponte Preta reaches the thousandth victory at the Moisés Lucarelli stadium

– Majestoso was inaugurated on September 12, 1948, but the first victory took place only in the third game: 5-1 over Taubaté, on October 24.

– Between the first and the thousandth victories, 26,974 days passed.

– Macaca reached the thousandth victory with 1,871 games at Majestoso. The overall use of Macaca in your home exceeds 60%.

– Ponte’s biggest victory in Majestoso was by the score of 8 to 1, in three opportunities: Portofelicense (1949), Ferroviária (1994) and Castanhal (2001).

– The main victim of Ponte no Moisés is the XV de Piracicaba, with 31 victories. Guarani and Juventus (30) appear in the sequence.

– Dicá, the top scorer in the history of Ponte, is also the one who scored the most at Majestoso: 82 goals in 248 matches (0.33 goals per match)

– Dicá’s last goal in a derby was in the 1-0 victory for Paulista in 1983, at Majestoso. He scored a goal with the ball rolling, but the referee ruled it out to signal a foul on the edge of the area. Then shirt 10 went there and scored in the charge.

– Still in relation to the rivalry with Guarani, the 2-1 victory over Palmeiras, with a goal in the last bid by Orlando, avoided the fall of Ponte and ended up relegating Bugre in Rio-São Paulo in 2002.

– Two wins were marked by goals from midfield:

3-2 over Atlético-MG, in the 2000 Brasileirão (Marco Aurélio “Jacozinho”)

Goal by Marco Aurélio – Ponte Preta x Atlético-MG, 2000

3-1 over Chapecoense, in the 2015 Brasileirão (Renato Cajá)

Renato Cajá has an unforgettable moment at Ponte Preta in the elite division of the Brasileirão

– The best season of Ponte no Majestoso was in 1961, with 93.9% of success: 11 games, 10 wins and 1 draw.

Ten notable victories in history

5 x 1 Taubaté Bridge – 10/24/1948

It was Macaca’s first victory at home. It was the third game at the stadium. Before, the team had lost to XV de Piracicaba and Guarani.

3 x 1 Palmeiras Bridge – 08/05/1951

Palmeiras had just won the Copa Rio over Juventus, from Italy. The tournament was considered the Interclub World Cup at the time. But Ponte practically stamped the title of champions with a historic performance at Moisés Lucarelli.

4 x 0 Corinthians Bridge – 02/13/1977

The first clash between the teams in the historic 1977 campaign was a tour of the Bridge on the Majestic. The 4-0 rout, for the second round, featured a great goal from Jair Picerni. Despite the state runner-up, the 77 squad is considered by many to be the best in the club’s history.

3 x 2 Guarani Bridge – 08/05/1981

For many, the most important derby in history. It was worth the title of the first round of the Paulista Championship, and the conquest went to Macaca.

Derby 200: classic remember that gave Ponte Preta victory over Guarani in Paulista 81

2×0 Grasshopper Bridge (SUI) – 01/26/1986

It was the friendly of Dicá’s official farewell, in a game that had Rivelino playing with the Ponte shirt.

5 x 0 Mirassol Bridge – 07/18/1999

With goals from Luis Fabiano (twice), Piá, Claudinho and Mineiro, Ponte returned to the elite of São Paulo football four years after relegation.

Ponte Preta defeats Mirassol in 1999 and wins access to Paulistão

Bridge 2 x 0 Fortaleza – 12/14/2003

In a direct duel against relegation, Ponte got the better of it, got rid of the fall and relegated Fortaleza. It was a dramatic campaign for Macaca, marked by the loyalty of coach Abel Braga and the players who were left in the midst of the stampede due to back pay.

Ponte reached the last round with nine games without a win, but Gerson and Adriano guaranteed their permanence in the national elite.

Ponte beats Fortaleza in the last round and avoids relegation in the 2003 Brasileirão

4 x 1 ABC Bridge – 11/19/2011

In a comeback, Ponte thrashed ABC and stamped the return to Série A of the Brazilian after five years – it had fallen in 2006.

Ponte Preta thrashes ABC and wins access to the 2011 Series B

Ponte 2 x 0 Desportivo Pasto – 09/25/2013

It was Ponte’s international debut in an official tournament. For the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, Macaca’s first time was unforgettable, with a celebration from the crowd inside and outside Moisés Lucarelli and the 2-0 victory. Uendel and Fellipe Bastos scored. A Ponte would reach the final of the Sudamericana that year, in an epic trajectory.

Ponte Preta beats Deportivo Pasto 2-0 for Sulamericana

3 x 0 Palmeiras Bridge – 04/16/2017

Probably the most dominant performance by Ponte in recent years. With 33 minutes into the game, Ponte was already winning 3-0: Pottker opened the scoring, Lucca widened and Jefferson also scored. The result sent the alvinegra classification to the final of the Paulista Championship that year.

Ponte Preta runs over Palmeiras in the first match of the Paulista semifinal

Click below and vote for the most outstanding victory for you!