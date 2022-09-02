Mineirão crowded! Tickets for Cruzeiro x Criciúma, on Sunday, are sold out

What was expected, happened: the tickets for the game between cruise and Criciúma, next Sunday (4), at 4 pm, at Mineirão, are sold out! The club announced the feat shortly after sales opened to the general public.

Between last Tuesday (30) and this Thursday (1), 16:00, the sale was only open to members-supporters, who purchased about 50,000 tickets. About an hour and a half after anyone could buy it, the rest of the 61,000 ran out.

According to Fox, a scan will still be carried out to lift the unfinished sales, so in the next few days, some remaining tickets should return to the website.

This confrontation, valid for the 28th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série B, will still not be able to seal the club’s access to the Série A, but it is treated as a show apart from the fans, who live the countdown. On Thursday (8), also at Gigante da Pampulha, it’s the Operário’s turn, a game that will be able to enshrine the long-awaited goal of the season.