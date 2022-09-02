Minimum salary will be BRL 1,302.00 in 2023

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Last Wednesday (31), the government announced the value of the minimum wage for 2023, which will be R$ 1,302.00, which corresponds to a readjustment of about R$ 90.00 when compared to the amount paid in 2022. However, there is no real increase for the fourth consecutive year, that is, the readjustment for workers is below the inflation for the period.

Therefore, the measure was presented in the Annual Budget Law (LOA) delivered to the National Congress. However, this value may still vary until the beginning of 2023, as it depends on the inflation registered this year.

However, the Ministry of Economy predicts that the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), which measures the inflation of those earning up to five times the minimum wage, will close the year at 7.2%. And, for 2023, the ministry believes that the INPC will be at 4.5%.

real increase

The last time Brazil had a real increase in the minimum wage was in 2019, when the amount was R$998.00. At the time, the real increase was 1.14%.

Furthermore, in addition to serving as the basis for the salaries of Brazilian workers, the minimum wage also serves as the basis for retirements and pensions from the National Institute of Social Security (INSS).

Budget

Also according to the text delivered to Congress, the Ministry of Economy stipulates revenues of BRL 2.2 trillion, while the primary debt should be worth BRL 2.3 trillion. While Brazil’s primary deficit is forecast at R$65 billion.

In addition, the government also promised investments in the amount of R$ 132 billion, which should lead to an increase in parliamentary amendments.

Finally, Paulo Guedes’ team estimates the country’s growth of 2.5% in 2023. However, the percentage is well above that estimated by the financial market, which forecasts a 0.5% increase in Brazil’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). %.

Image: rafapress / Shutterstock.com