“Mouth or River?”; Rodinei gains strength to sign with Gigante Argentino and future surprises Fla fans

Flamengo’s board has been investing in the arrival of big names to the team and has been negotiating promising players from the club’s base

Flamengo is still alive in the three competitions it disputes, Brazilian Championship, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores da América. This is largely due to the investment made by the board in hiring good reinforcements in the last transfer window and with the arrival of the coach Dorival Juniorwhich came to replace Paulo Sousa who didn’t do a good job during his time at the Club.

But, with the arrival of reinforcements and the dispute for position, it is natural for some players to leave the squad. In addition to the youngsters from the Rubro-Negra base categories who have been receiving polls from some teams, the right-back wheeledwho is at the end of his contract with O Mais Querido, received polls from some national football clubs, among them: Internacional, Gremio and Atlético-MG.

However, the side intends to leave national football. According to information from the Argentine journalist Gustavo Yarroch, the side has already chosen his next destination and the information was given by a friend of the side’s manager, who revealed during a participation in the Argentine ESPN.

“Rodinei, Flamengo’s right-back, wants to play for River. He is 30 years old and his contract expires at the end of December. It was told by Bichi Fuertes, who is a friend of Rodinei’s rep, on ESPN F360.”, wrote on Twitter.