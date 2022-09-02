Multinational Ambev, one of the largest beverage industries in Brazil, is offering more than 100 job openings for candidates with and without experience

One of the most traditional alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage companies in Brazil, the multinational ambev has several job openings for professionals with and without experience. To compose its team, the company is looking for diverse candidates, who are willing to continue building their history, enjoy working as a team and are responsible within the sector in which they operate.

List of job vacancies offered by the multinational Ambev

We have brought a list of the main job openings for professionals with and without experience that the multinational Ambev makes available to different locations in the country:

Master Production Technician/Technician;

Electrician;

Packaging – Operator Technician;

Logistics – Control Analyst;

Factory Packaging Operator;

Filling Coordinator;

Electromechanical Technician;

Analyst Salles Lab;

Auto Service Promoter (with CNH A);

Promoter AS ROTA (CNH A);

Junior Logistics Planning Analyst;

Logistics – Technician/Control Technique;

Sales – Execution Leader;

ELECTRICAL TECHNICIAN;

Promoter/Sales Promoter – CNH A;

AS Rota promoter (CNH A);

Security – Workplace Security Analyst;

Junior Accounting Analyst BEX;

Driver;

Packaging – Technician (a) in electrical;

Packaging/Process – Manufacturing Supervisor;

Electromechanical Technician;

Sales – Supervisor (a) of Sales;

Auto Service Promoter (with CNH A);

Sales – Auto Service Promoter;

Business Representative (CNH A/AB);

Financial – Financial Analyst;

Control Analyst;

Laboratory Technician/Technical;

Route Analyst – Logistics;

Financial analyst;

(a) Maintenance Planning Technician;

Production Operator/Operator;

Automation Technician;

Joint Improvement Specialist;

Sales – Business Representative;

Electrical Technician;

Packaging Technical Electromechanical;

Occupational Safety Technician;

Electrical/Instrumentation Technician;

Sr. Accounting Analysis Analyst;

Truck helper;

Sales – Sales Representative;

Electrical Technician;

Production Operator;

Packaging – Electromechanical Technician;

Warehouse Lecturer;

Lecturer;

Mechanical Technician;

Warehouse Supervisor;

Lead Execution Representative (AS SP);

Jr Analyst | Daily Reconciliation;

Occupational Safety Technician/Technician;

Technician | People and Management;

Logistics – Route Analyst;

General Kitchen Services Assistant;

Environmental Technician/Technical;

Junior Legal Analyst;

Assured Quality – Chemical Technician;

Logistics Planning Coordinator.

Find out how to apply to work at the multinational Ambev

If any of the opportunities caught your eye, don’t waste time and apply. Interested parties must access company opportunities page on the Gupy platform.

On the page there are also job openings for interns with and without experience. It will be necessary to select the desired position and carefully read all the requirements, assignments and other information provided by the multinational Ambev.

For the application, professionals with and without experience must fill out a form with personal data such as full name, CPF, e-mail, telephone, among others. There is also the possibility to send an updated CV.

Get to know the multinational Ambev better

The multinational Ambev was founded in 1999 from the union of Cervejaria Brahma and Companhia Antarctica and since then, it has gone through several incredible moments in the lives of its customers, such as the most incredible celebrations, unforgettable football games, the shows of their dreams and much more. .

Currently, there are more than 100 labels available and its commitment is to celebrate with its customers to remain present in the most special moments, sharing all the achievements of the next hundreds of years. The multinational is present in 19 countries, with more than 30 breweries and malting facilities in Brazil.



