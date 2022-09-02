Mysterious pneumonia causes 3rd death in Argentina – 01/09/2022

Argentina recorded this Thursday, the 1st, the third death caused by bilateral pneumonia of unknown origin. The case was registered in the province of Tucumán, northwest of the country, in a 70-year-old woman who had been admitted to a private hospital. Health officials are now investigating whether the victim would be “patient zero” in the outbreak.

Until last Wednesday, the country had registered six cases of the disease. This morning, another three infections were reported by health authorities. All patients were tested and, according to the Argentine Ministry of Health, covid, flu and influenza were ruled out as causes.

“We are studying the origin of the outbreak and the epidemiological link, we are still in the investigation process,” explained Minister Luis Medina Ruiz, at a press conference.

The third fatal victim of the disease was the only one among those infected who did not belong to the professional health team at the Luz Medica private hospital in San Miguel de Tucumán, approximately 1,300 kilometers from Buenos Aires. The site was isolated as a precaution.

According to the authorities, the elderly woman “had been operated on for a gallbladder problem and was operated on twice more”. “From then on, she had a picture of pulmonary infection that coincides with the date of appearance (of the symptoms) of the other patients”, said the minister.

“It is not very clear what the beginning was because everything happened around August 20. We understand that it is patient zero, but this is under study”, added Medina Ruiz.

The samples from the first six cases are being investigated by the laboratory of the Malbrán Institute, a reference in the country.

The three new cases reported were among “hospital health workers who started with symptoms around August 20-23, so in principle they correspond to the same outbreak and the same site of infection,” Medina Ruiz said.

The other six patients started showing symptoms around the same dates, between the 18th and 22nd of August.

